Chad Daybell pleads not guilty to murder charges

Chad Daybell appeared before Judge Steve W. Boyce this morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges presented before him during his arraignment.

A scheduling conference was set for June 23 at 9:30 a.m. to set a trial date.

Chad Daybell is charged with eight felony counts including three counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder and grand theft by deception for the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell is also charged with three counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.

In addition to the murder charges, Chad Daybell is being charged with two counts of insurance fraud.

During the arraignment, Boyce presented Chad Daybell with all of his rights within the law and his potential plea.

The arraignment was held in person in the Fremont County Courthouse with limited seating available.

Chad Daybell appeared with his attorney, John Prior.

Chad Daybell is in jail on a $1 million bond in Fremont county. He will remain there until his trial date.

Lori Daybell was committed to a mental health facility because she was found incompetent by a psychologist last week. Her trial is on hold until she can receive treatment to be mentally sound enough to face the charges.