Championship event concludes great competitive basketball season

After a three month long season, both men and women competitive basketball leagues concluded Friday night during their championship games. The RecSports department spared no expense in planning for this event. Full camera crews came, timeout and halftime activities were provided, BYU-Idaho’s very own “Rix Stix,” the drumline on campus, performed during halftime and lots of other little details made the event feel very real for both the players and the fans.

The night started off with the girls’ championship game. The Hawks and the Hurricanes battled out against each other for a second time this season. The Hurricanes won the first time they played, but after an intense four quarters, the Hawks walked away champions.

The Hurricanes even made one final shot at the buzzer but that wasn’t enough to trump the Hawk’s impeccable lead.

The Sportsmanship player of the game was Abby Schiess, a player for the Hawks team and a junior studying pre-nursing.

She loved playing this season with her team and her favorite part was that her team all worked hard together without one person just shining as an individual star. This game was no exception. The team worked well together and their chemistry shone through in their performance.

“I love competing, and I love being part of a team and so I was just a little nervous,” Schiess said. “But those nerves just translated to playing good basketball with my team.”

Schiess’ Sportsmanship award points out that she manages to keep her cool and stay positive throughout the game while maintaining a competitive demeanor.

“My parents were good examples of basketball is something we do, it’s not who you are,” Schiess said. “It’s so important to be nice while you play basketball because at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter, but it’s fun to compete and it’s fun to win.”

Schiess had played with players on the other team before and enjoyed being able to play with both her new and old friends.

Other players on the team also had deep connections with other players including two sisters who played on opposite teams. Rockie and Kylee Bates who maintain a close personal relationship got to play against each other for this intense championship game.

In the boy’s championship game, there were more family members competing with and against each other. The Shippen family had three people playing in the championship game. Two brothers on one team and a cousin on the other.

This game began quickly after the girls’ game ended. The two teams were the Wildcats and the Wolverines. This game stayed very close the whole time. In the second quarter, there was rarely a time when either team took the lead by more than one or two points.

As the end of the third quarter approached, the Wildcats had secured a pretty safe lead. However, with just three minutes left in the game, the Wolverines tied the game.

Each team played great defense during this last quarter and that heightened the intense feelings the fans were already projecting. They could hardly stay sitting in the last couple of minutes of the game as the winter remained obviously still unknown.

After a few free throws resulting from fouls and some successful risky shots, the Wolverines pulled ahead and won the game by three points.

Lincoln Oldham, a freshman studying biomedical science, was one of the stars of the Wolverines. He scored many of the points in this game. He just met the other players on his team at the start of the season but gives so much credit to them as players.

“Those are my boys right? Like I love these dudes,” Oldham exclaimed. “All of them play hard, work hard and we all get along super well and we’re going to keep playing together after this.”

The Wolverines played an undefeated season and Oldham believes it is all because they have been working well together since the beginning.

Oldham put to words the feelings obvious on the court during the last several minutes of the game. Feelings of nervousness and excitement as each team took turns holding the lead.

Competitive sports haven’t been offered since COVID-19 shut down the campus, but this semester with the return of competitive basketball, many athletes have hope for additional competitive sports in semesters to come.