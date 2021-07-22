Changing your name at BYU-I

Changing your name at school doesn’t have to be a complicated process. Here are some simple steps to help you out.

According to the BYU–I registration page, there are six simple steps to change your name.

1. Sign in to your BYUI account and click on “view profile.”

2. Then, click on the “change” button next to your name.

3. Next, you will select the reason for your name change.

4. Fill out the information, and then click “next.”

5. Upload an image of your social security card. The name on the card must match the name you wish to change to, so you must change your name on your social security card before you can change your name with the school.

6. Confirm that the information is all correct and then click “confirm” to complete.

Hopefully, this helps you in your name change process, but should you have any additional questions, please refer to the Records and Registration Office.

Records and Registration’s number is (208) 496-1411.