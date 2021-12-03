Home Uncategorized Check out Teton Bagel
Uncategorized

Check out Teton Bagel

By Marissa Harrison
0
158
Photo credit: Marissa Harrison

The fight is over. No more wasting your time trying to figure out where to grab breakfast or lunch.

Say hello to homemade bagels that you can find at a nearby farm in Rigby. Through persistence and dedication, this food truck was created. A BYU-Idaho alumnus had one simple idea, and it is now bringing joy to many.

Inspired by the TV show, “Schitt’s Creek,” Ryan, founded Teton Bagel. In the show, one of the characters had an idea to start a bagel shop, which wasn’t supported by the other characters.

“So, I decided to make bagels,” Ryan said.

He began delivering bagels in February of this year and saved up enough to start his own food truck. Ryan’s mother was a culinary arts teacher and a baker with her own cookbook. He learned from her and applied it to his food truck.

“Everybody’s helped me in some capacity,” Ryan reflected. “We were super poor for a year to a year and a half, we didn’t have anything.”

Teton Bagel has worked its way up and has some great reviews.

Owner of Instagram page, Rexburg Foodies, shared their excitement about Teton Bagel. Rexburg Foodies has gone around all the neighboring bagel shops in Rexburg, with a goal to find the best bagel shop.

“I have tried all the bagels in Rexburg,” Rexburg Foodies said. “And I even used to make the ones at the school and by far (Teton Bagels) are the best ones I have found.”

In the next post they will be discussing all the bagels they have tried and give an analysis. They explained how the feeling there is different and it feels nice.

“It is a good vibe and good driving location,” Rexburg foodies said.

In the outskirts of Rexburg sits a food truck with bagels that brings joy to many residents. One idea of making bagels brought about a close community and a place for families, students and anyone at all.

Previous articleScience and Art: It’s all about horticulture
Next articleFree and cheap date ideas in Rexburg
Marissa Harrison
RELATED ARTICLES
Uncategorized

Power 2 Become

gracewride - 0
Power 2 Become was hosted in the John W. Hart Building on Friday, Oct. 27. Speakers encouraged students and guests to discover their passions,...
Read more
Uncategorized

Science and Art: It’s all about horticulture

Sariah Bosted - 0
Multiple classes in the Horticulture program put on a workshop and expo for their final.
Read more
Uncategorized

A dance frozen in time

Sabrina Benites - 0
Safe Space is hosting its Frozen in Time formal.
Read more

Most Popular

Power 2 Become

Uncategorized gracewride - 0
Power 2 Become was hosted in the John W. Hart Building on Friday, Oct. 27. Speakers encouraged students and guests to discover their passions,...
Read more

Upcoming film festival highlights student work

Community Lily Hill - 0
The Snake River Film Festival is a great place to see some of the quality work BYU-Idaho video students have created.
Read more

“My reassignment was a miracle”

Photo Kela Munnerlyn - 0
Missionaries sent home during the pandemic share their personal experiences when receiving the call home.
Read more

Here is what you missed from a conversation about sexual assault

Campus Julia Brunette - 0
What happened in the conversation about sexual assault?
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Power 2 Become

    Uncategorized gracewride - 0
    Power 2 Become was hosted in the John W. Hart Building on Friday, Oct. 27. Speakers encouraged students and guests to discover their passions,...
    Read more

    Upcoming film festival highlights student work

    Community Lily Hill - 0
    The Snake River Film Festival is a great place to see some of the quality work BYU-Idaho video students have created.
    Read more

    “My reassignment was a miracle”

    Photo Kela Munnerlyn - 0
    Missionaries sent home during the pandemic share their personal experiences when receiving the call home.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Power 2 Become

    Uncategorized gracewride - 0
    Power 2 Become was hosted in the John W. Hart Building on Friday, Oct. 27. Speakers encouraged students and guests to discover their passions,...
    Read more

    Upcoming film festival highlights student work

    Community Lily Hill - 0
    The Snake River Film Festival is a great place to see some of the quality work BYU-Idaho video students have created.
    Read more

    “My reassignment was a miracle”

    Photo Kela Munnerlyn - 0
    Missionaries sent home during the pandemic share their personal experiences when receiving the call home.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv