Home Campus Chick-fil-A reopens for business
Campus

Chick-fil-A reopens for business

By Sabrina Benites
0
246
New Chick-fil-A sign illuminates the restaurant Photo credit: Sabrina Benites

As of Monday, Sept. 20, Chick-fil-A in the Hyrum Manwaring Center officially reopened for the public. Students are beyond ecstatic, as it has been closed for the past four months.

“I’m really happy that it opened up again,” said Fernanda Castaneda, a sophomore studying environmental geoscience. “The new layout is great and is a lot more accessible for the general public.”

Instead of standing in line to order your food, Chick-fil-A has installed four kiosk centers located on the opposite side of the restaurant. There, customers will stand in line, order their food and get a receipt. Afterward, they will take their receipt and go wait in front of Chick-fil-A until servers call out their name, and the employees hand them their meal.

lines wrap around corner as Chick-Fil-A reopens for public
Lines wrap around corner as Chick-Fil-A reopens for public. Photo credit: Sabrina Benites

Receipts taken from the kiosk will need to be taken to the cash registers to be scanned for pricing.

Elise Rasmussen, a freshman studying business management, works at Chick-fil-A. She enjoys the new layout.

“The new kiosk system makes it a lot easier on the employees because it does our job for us,” Rasmussen continued. “This allows us to get meals out a lot quicker and focus on other things.”

Claire Lynes, a sophomore studying apparel design, agrees with Elise.

“My friends and I have been very excited for it to open up,” Lynes said. “I do enjoy the new kiosk system. My orders are taken and given out fast to me.”

Chick-fil-A intends on keeping the same commitment to its customers despite the changes, according to its website:

“At Chick-fil-A, we are focused on finding ways to best care for our guests, particularly as we navigate the unparalleled circumstances of COVID-19. As we incorporate social distancing into our daily routines, we are shifting the way we extend hospitality.”

Previous articleDevotional preview: Keys to happiness
Next articleDevotional cover: Keys to happiness
Sabrina Benites
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Preparing for General Conference

Natalee Westover - 0
Open your heart and mind to the endless possibilities for this upcoming general conference.
Read more
Campus

Women in STEM gather in the gardens

Eden Burke - 0
Although women in STEM may be few in number, they are part of those changing the world for the better.
Read more
Campus

Devotional preview: Keys to happiness

Kaedon Apezteguia - 0
LuWana Roberts will talk about finding happiness during Fall Semester 2021's third devotional.
Read more

Most Popular

5 great sit down restaurants unique to Rexburg

Features Grady Ellsworth - 0
From smoked barbecue to carne asada fries, here's what to eat in Rexburg right now.
Read more

Catch conference on campus

News Kaitlyn Davis - 0
Students are invited to view the General Conference live stream in various campus buildings.
Read more

Quiz: Which General Authority would be your bestie?

Features Elise Forbes - 0
Take this quiz to find out which General Authority or General Officer of the Church you would be best friends with.
Read more

Preparing for General Conference

Campus Natalee Westover - 0
Open your heart and mind to the endless possibilities for this upcoming general conference.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    5 great sit down restaurants unique to Rexburg

    Features Grady Ellsworth - 0
    From smoked barbecue to carne asada fries, here's what to eat in Rexburg right now.
    Read more

    Catch conference on campus

    News Kaitlyn Davis - 0
    Students are invited to view the General Conference live stream in various campus buildings.
    Read more

    Quiz: Which General Authority would be your bestie?

    Features Elise Forbes - 0
    Take this quiz to find out which General Authority or General Officer of the Church you would be best friends with.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    5 great sit down restaurants unique to Rexburg

    Features Grady Ellsworth - 0
    From smoked barbecue to carne asada fries, here's what to eat in Rexburg right now.
    Read more

    Catch conference on campus

    News Kaitlyn Davis - 0
    Students are invited to view the General Conference live stream in various campus buildings.
    Read more

    Quiz: Which General Authority would be your bestie?

    Features Elise Forbes - 0
    Take this quiz to find out which General Authority or General Officer of the Church you would be best friends with.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv