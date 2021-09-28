Chick-fil-A reopens for business

As of Monday, Sept. 20, Chick-fil-A in the Hyrum Manwaring Center officially reopened for the public. Students are beyond ecstatic, as it has been closed for the past four months.

“I’m really happy that it opened up again,” said Fernanda Castaneda, a sophomore studying environmental geoscience. “The new layout is great and is a lot more accessible for the general public.”

Instead of standing in line to order your food, Chick-fil-A has installed four kiosk centers located on the opposite side of the restaurant. There, customers will stand in line, order their food and get a receipt. Afterward, they will take their receipt and go wait in front of Chick-fil-A until servers call out their name, and the employees hand them their meal.

Receipts taken from the kiosk will need to be taken to the cash registers to be scanned for pricing.

Elise Rasmussen, a freshman studying business management, works at Chick-fil-A. She enjoys the new layout.

“The new kiosk system makes it a lot easier on the employees because it does our job for us,” Rasmussen continued. “This allows us to get meals out a lot quicker and focus on other things.”

Claire Lynes, a sophomore studying apparel design, agrees with Elise.

“My friends and I have been very excited for it to open up,” Lynes said. “I do enjoy the new kiosk system. My orders are taken and given out fast to me.”

Chick-fil-A intends on keeping the same commitment to its customers despite the changes, according to its website:

“At Chick-fil-A, we are focused on finding ways to best care for our guests, particularly as we navigate the unparalleled circumstances of COVID-19. As we incorporate social distancing into our daily routines, we are shifting the way we extend hospitality.”