Church announces changes to General Conference

The First Presidency announced that beginning October 2021, the Saturday evening session of general conference will be discontinued, according to a Newsroom release. Conference will also be returning to the Conference Center but there will be no public seating available.

This will be the first session held in the Conference Center since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The Saturday evening session, when separate sessions for women and priesthood holders were held, is being discontinued so that all sessions are available to anyone who wants to watch or listen.

According to Newsroom, “General conference is an opportunity for Church members and friends worldwide to receive messages about the Savior Jesus Christ from living prophets and apostles through ever-expanding technologies.”