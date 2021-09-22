Church members asked to wear masks in temples

In a world-wide message sent out Sep. 22, The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urges Latter-day Saints to wear face masks in all temples.

In the message, the First Presidency expressed how grateful they are that ordinance work has resumed, at least to some level, in every temple. They also expressed their fervent desire for all temples to remain open. Because of this desire, the First Presidency has reinstated mask wearing for all workers and temple attendees.

“Therefore, effective immediately, all temple patrons and workers are asked to wear face masks at all times while in the temple,” reads the First Presidency’s message. “These safety protocols are temporary, based on COVID-19 conditions, and will be rescinded as soon as circumstances permit.”

The First Presidency again also encouraged Church members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our urging Church members to be vaccinated and to protect themselves and others from the spread of disease has precedent,” the message reads. “Prior First Presidencies shared similar messages in 1900 about smallpox and in 1957 regarding polio. Please do all you can to protect yourself and others so the work of the Lord on both sides of the veil can move forward.”