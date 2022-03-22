Home Projects City Council awards Big Ideas competition
City Council awards Big Ideas competition

By Sam Castro
Photo credit: Jacquelyn Birkeland

During Rexburg’s City Council meeting, the four winners of the Big Ideas competition were announced. Creations Workshop got first place and received a $500 reward for their tiny 3D temples idea. Connected Inc., a company that works towards improving the educational systems in the U.S., got second place and won $300. Core Locations LLC. got third place and won $200.

In addition to the first three places, $300 was given to Grow Together, a winner chosen by the people. Their idea is to create a mobile app that will help people get help from support groups at any time and location throughout the day.

The council discussed the TEDxRexburg event and considered it a success with the Romance Theater at full capacity during the presentations.

The Rexburg City Council meets every other Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Citizens are able to be there in person or view it online here.

Sam Castro
