City Council celebrates parks and rec growth and declares a new holiday

The Rexburg City Council began its semi-monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The audience included local residents and high school students fulfilling a government class assignment.

Mayor Jerry Merrill welcomed the high school and university students, whom he invited to participate in the Mayor’s University Student Involvement Committee. The group’s first meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Rexburg recreation

City council members took turns reporting on the progress in their committee liaison assignments. Bryanna Johnson shared plans for more trails in Rexburg and the new free medical clinic that is seeking board members. Tisha Flora gave updates on the parks and rec district, including a new bathroom and parking lot near the dog park and new playground equipment at the nature park. Her hope is to install the equipment at the beginning of November, but if weather prevents that, it will be installed in the spring. Brad Wolfe reported a successful fiscal year at the golf course. Merrill announced that an area has been leveled for an ice skating rink, which will be available this winter.

Jeff Crowther, the Recreation Department director, reported that participation in parks and rec programs has skyrocketed this year. He attributed this growth to the quality of programs, end of COVID-19 and growth in population.

“People are definitely prioritizing participating in recreation a lot more,” Crowther said.

Even City Hall employees, including Merrill, participated in programs by forming a City Hall softball team.

Rexburg Rapids also saw a record year, with a significant increase in visitors. In 2019, there were about 260,000 visitors, and in 2021, that number soared to over 400,000.

The Teton Dam Marathon set a record with nearly 1,000 participants, the most since 2010.

Crowther mentioned upcoming improvements to the Porter Park carousel in preparation for the park’s 100th birthday.

Merrill complimented Crowther on his referee training. On Saturday, the mayor went to his granddaughter’s basketball game and was happy to see that the game’s referee was patient and willing to help the young players. Merrill told the story with a smile.

“At that age, they take the ball and take off running,” Merrill said. “He had to remind them to dribble and things like that. He was just working with them really well.”

Other programs include t-ball and baseball. Residents can look forward to a winter park featuring an ice skating rink, winter sports and Kidsburg, which opens Oct. 30.

Finance

Aside from the recreation reports, Matt Nielson from the City Finance Office presented a new online organization for city finances that will improve efficiency. He also presented a budget adjustment that would allow asphalt work that was not completed in 2020 to occur in 2022. Nielson’s final proposal was an adjustment to city fees. Fees were adjusted or even eliminated, resulting in a system that Nielson calls “the best value in the Upper Valley.” An updated list of fees can be found here.

Winter preparation and service

Merrill reported on working with BYU-Idaho staff to prevent student parking issues. He encouraged students to work with their housing complexes to find parking, since cars on the streets become problematic when snow plows come through.

Valorie Blanchard, leader of Wall of Warmth — an initiative to provide coats to Eastern Idahoans — is also preparing for the winter. Merrill shared information from Blanchard about this year’s project, which will provide coats to those in need by hanging donations along a fence in town.

Lastly, Merrill declared a new city holiday, Extra Mile Day, which will take place for the first time on Nov. 1. The mayor read and signed a declaration.

“I urge each individual in the community to take time on this day to not only go the extra mile in his or her own life, but to also acknowledge all those who are inspirational in their efforts and commitment to make the organizations, families, community, country or world a better place,” Merrill said.

Merrill encouraged all citizens to work to serve one another every day, not only Nov.1. Read more about Extra Mile America here.

The next Rexburg City Council meeting will be the city council debate on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Romance Theater.