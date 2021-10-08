City Council discusses graffiti, a fun run, food trucks and more at meeting

On Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m., the Rexburg City Council began their bimonthly meeting with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Due to a reported dumpster fire at Madison High School, Mayor Jerry Merrill announced that council member Jordan Busby would not be present. As the meeting continued, clarification was received that it was not a dumpster fire, but a dump truck fire. Luckily the fire was put out and the only damages were those to the dump truck. Council member Busby soon returned.

5k fundraising run

Caleb Ward, a junior studying sociology, presented plans to the council for a 5k run to benefit Operation Underground Railroad Rescue, a non-profit organization that aims to help victims of human trafficking worldwide. The run is currently scheduled for the beginning of the Fall 2022 semester. More information will be available as the event draws nearer. The council expressed support for the project.

“We appreciate your enthusiasm and your willingness to help out in a good cause,” Mayor Merrill said.

New committee for university students

Merrill also mentioned the formation of a Mayor’s University Student Involvement Committee, or MUSIC, for short. The committee of college students would work with the mayor’s office and be involved in the community. Those interested in participating in this council may contact the city council office for more information at customerservices@rexburg.org.

Skate park vandalism

Council member Mikel Walker expressed concern over recent vandalism.

“We have graffiti at the skatepark,” Walker said. “Are you aware of it? It’s pretty nasty.”

Although on Monday the graffiti had been painted over, more graffiti was already there by Wednesday morning.

“It’s unfortunate that our town is … a target for graffiti at this point,” said Keith Davidson, Public Works Director.

Cameras around the skate park are functioning again and will be checked for vandals.

Mobile food court plans

The council also discussed the food truck food court proposal again. After Alan Parkinson, region area manager, explained that a new ordinance has been written after receiving feedback from residents and food truck owners, the council decided to discard the previous proposal. They will vote on the new and improved ordinance when it is presented.

To learn more about the previous proposal, check out Scroll‘s coverage of the city council meeting where it was originally presented.

Other agenda items

Parcels of land were approved to be rezoned, including a parcel off W. 2000 S. that was changed from rural to commercial/mixed use.

A project to fix up traffic signal heads was also approved by the council.

Rexburg local Doug Bruno was awarded with the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association’s 2021 Idaho Collections System Operator of the Year Award. After his recognition, several new employees were welcomed, including new police officer Sam Jaeckel, who was sworn in.

The next Rexburg City Council meeting will be held on Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, and the agenda can be found on the council’s website.