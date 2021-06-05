Home News City council discusses plans and improvements for the summer
City council discusses plans and improvements for the summer

By Spencer Callister
City council members discuss the budget for Nature Park's new playground.

City council voted unanimously for Nature Park to get new playground equipment this summer with a budget of $310,000.

“I think our parks are at capacity,” council member Bryanna Johnson said. “We have a lot of young people in our city, so I think this would really help.”

The council discussed broken equipment in Porter Park and how the new addition will help decrease wear on other parks.

Rexburg Rapids will hold its season opening on Monday, June 7 at noon. At the request of the city council, the pool was also open early on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. due to rising temperatures.

On Wednesday, Mayor Jerry Merrill met with members of Dahlia’s Hope, a group that wants to establish a non-profit aftercare facility in Rexburg for sex trafficking survivors.

“It should be able to make a lot of difference for a lot of people,” Mayor Merrill said. “It sounds like a good organization. They have one of these set up down in Utah that does a lot of good work.”

Dahlia's Hope brochure
Dahlia's Hope brochure Photo credit: Bailee Merrill

The council mentioned that the city cannot give the organization a home or money but Mayor Merrill provided references for real estate and zoning assistance to help find a place for the facility.

Scroll attended a meeting Dahlia’s Hope had with the community on May 22. Click here to learn more about the organization.

