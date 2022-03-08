Home Projects City Council discusses upcoming Quilt Show
Projects

City Council discusses upcoming Quilt Show

By Jacquelyn Birkeland
0
128

As always, the city council meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Alisha Tietjen, the curator at the Museum of Rexburg, discussed an upcoming event at the museum.

“Rexburg’s 139 birthday is coming next week and in honor of that we are hosting our second annual Tabernacle Quilt Show,” Tietjen said.

Anyone from the community is welcome to show their quilts. There have been a few turned in and one mailed in already. The quilts can be intricate or more plain as long as it holds meaning to the person showing it.

The Tabernacle Quilt Show will take place from March 10-14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They have decided to have a service project along with this event. There will be a blanket drive. The blankets will be donated to the Family Crisis Center, which is in need of larger blankets. They will be accepting blankets until March 31.

Each item on the agenda moved for a motion and was approved by the council at this meeting.

City Council meets every other Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Citizens are able to be there in person or view it online here.

Jacquelyn Birkeland
