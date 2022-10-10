Home News City council reveals plans for a new park
News

City council reveals plans for a new park

By Abigayl Finch
0
123
Rexburg city hall is the center of Rexburg's city government and where city council meetings are held twice a month. Photo credit: Abigayl Finch

The city council announced plans to build the Teton River Park in northern Rexburg during their Oct. 5 meeting. The park will be located off Barney Dairy Road and will have the Teton River running through it.

The project tentatively costs $106,000 to build. However, all of these funds are being drawn from the city’s budget and the Park Department’s impact fund.

Designing and constructing the 20-acre park will begin in the 2023 fiscal year, which lasts from October 2022 to September 2023. The design process will start immediately with construction scheduled for next summer.

“This is the first step in being able to build a new park; a big new park for the city that will serve our citizens for a long, long, long time,” said Jerry Merril, the mayor of Rexburg.

Rezoning Rexburg

The Rexburg City Council votes unanimously in many cases. However, when deciding to change a section near Star View Drive, a street located in northern Rexburg, from a Low-Density Residential one (LDR-1) zone to a Low-Density Residential two (LDR-2) zone, two council members voted against the motion.

The main difference between the LDR-1 zone and the LDR-2 zone is the allowance of twin homes.

“I just have a belief and experience that suggests that twin homes in a residential area are actually healthy,” said council member Robert Chambers. “I think it provides affordable housing.”

Since two voted in favor and two opposed the motion, the mayor cast the deciding vote.

“I will vote aye because I believe it’s the right thing to do,” Merrill said. “I actually live in an LDR-2 neighborhood. We have twin homes, townhomes and condominiums in our neighborhood and it’s a wonderful neighborhood. Even though there are some concerns I know from residents — and I understand those — I still think it will be a wonderful neighborhood as it is.”

Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month

Mayor Merrill declared October to be Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month for the city of Rexburg, honoring those living in nursing homes and assisted care facilities.

“We wish to honor and celebrate the citizens and to recognize their rich individuality and to reaffirm their right to vote and participate politically, including the right to have a say in their care,” Merill said. “Individuals and groups across the country will be celebrating residents’ rights month with the theme ‘Inspiring Unity Within Our Community,’ emphasizing the importance of fostering meaningful community within the facility and encouraging residents’ connection to their local community.”

Previous articleSetting flames to the new semester
Next articleA look back on the First Presidency’s general conference addresses
Abigayl Finch
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Ecuador’s largest orchid nursery visits Rexburg

Isabelle Justice - 0
AA Planthouse in Rexburg held an event hosting rare plants from Ecuador on Oct. 7 and 8.
Read more
News

Hemming Village kicks off the spooky season with Halloween decorations

Chelsea Nerdin - 0
Get your spooky on in Hemming Village throughout October by enjoying the decorations displayed all along the street.
Read more
News

Spurring the spirit of Ricks at the rodeo

Tatum Troescher - 0
The Rexburg community rallied at the rodeo to rope in the spirit of Ricks.
Read more

Most Popular

Ecuador’s largest orchid nursery visits Rexburg

News Isabelle Justice - 0
AA Planthouse in Rexburg held an event hosting rare plants from Ecuador on Oct. 7 and 8.
Read more

Hemming Village kicks off the spooky season with Halloween decorations

News Chelsea Nerdin - 0
Get your spooky on in Hemming Village throughout October by enjoying the decorations displayed all along the street.
Read more

A look back on the First Presidency’s general conference addresses

Features Allison Plummer - 0
Take a look at the first time each member of the current First Presidency addressed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in general conference.
Read more

City council reveals plans for a new park

News Abigayl Finch - 0
Teton River Park will be the 10th park in the city of Rexburg.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Ecuador’s largest orchid nursery visits Rexburg

    News Isabelle Justice - 0
    AA Planthouse in Rexburg held an event hosting rare plants from Ecuador on Oct. 7 and 8.
    Read more

    Hemming Village kicks off the spooky season with Halloween decorations

    News Chelsea Nerdin - 0
    Get your spooky on in Hemming Village throughout October by enjoying the decorations displayed all along the street.
    Read more

    A look back on the First Presidency’s general conference addresses

    Features Allison Plummer - 0
    Take a look at the first time each member of the current First Presidency addressed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in general conference.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Ecuador’s largest orchid nursery visits Rexburg

    News Isabelle Justice - 0
    AA Planthouse in Rexburg held an event hosting rare plants from Ecuador on Oct. 7 and 8.
    Read more

    Hemming Village kicks off the spooky season with Halloween decorations

    News Chelsea Nerdin - 0
    Get your spooky on in Hemming Village throughout October by enjoying the decorations displayed all along the street.
    Read more

    A look back on the First Presidency’s general conference addresses

    Features Allison Plummer - 0
    Take a look at the first time each member of the current First Presidency addressed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in general conference.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv