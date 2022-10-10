City council reveals plans for a new park

The city council announced plans to build the Teton River Park in northern Rexburg during their Oct. 5 meeting. The park will be located off Barney Dairy Road and will have the Teton River running through it.

The project tentatively costs $106,000 to build. However, all of these funds are being drawn from the city’s budget and the Park Department’s impact fund.

Designing and constructing the 20-acre park will begin in the 2023 fiscal year, which lasts from October 2022 to September 2023. The design process will start immediately with construction scheduled for next summer.

“This is the first step in being able to build a new park; a big new park for the city that will serve our citizens for a long, long, long time,” said Jerry Merril, the mayor of Rexburg.

Rezoning Rexburg

The Rexburg City Council votes unanimously in many cases. However, when deciding to change a section near Star View Drive, a street located in northern Rexburg, from a Low-Density Residential one (LDR-1) zone to a Low-Density Residential two (LDR-2) zone, two council members voted against the motion.

The main difference between the LDR-1 zone and the LDR-2 zone is the allowance of twin homes.

“I just have a belief and experience that suggests that twin homes in a residential area are actually healthy,” said council member Robert Chambers. “I think it provides affordable housing.”

Since two voted in favor and two opposed the motion, the mayor cast the deciding vote.

“I will vote aye because I believe it’s the right thing to do,” Merrill said. “I actually live in an LDR-2 neighborhood. We have twin homes, townhomes and condominiums in our neighborhood and it’s a wonderful neighborhood. Even though there are some concerns I know from residents — and I understand those — I still think it will be a wonderful neighborhood as it is.”

Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month

Mayor Merrill declared October to be Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month for the city of Rexburg, honoring those living in nursing homes and assisted care facilities.

“We wish to honor and celebrate the citizens and to recognize their rich individuality and to reaffirm their right to vote and participate politically, including the right to have a say in their care,” Merill said. “Individuals and groups across the country will be celebrating residents’ rights month with the theme ‘Inspiring Unity Within Our Community,’ emphasizing the importance of fostering meaningful community within the facility and encouraging residents’ connection to their local community.”