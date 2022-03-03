Civil Rights Movement: He lives to tell the tale

We hear the stories. We read about it in history textbooks. We appreciate the days off of school. But for Earl Woolery Jr, he lives to tell the tale.

Woolery, age 75, was a young adult as the American Civil Rights Movement took action during the 1960s.

Speeches by Martin Luther King Jr., protests from people like Rosa Parks, the Black Panthers and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy dominated national news and set the U.S. on a new course.

Woolery remembers where he was when he first heard that President John F. Kennedy was shot. It was 1963 while he sat in a note-taking class during his senior year at Greeley High School in Colorado. They announced it through the school intercom.9

“It was a shock,” Woolery said. “Back then you didn’t have instant access to TV like they do now.”

Before moving to Colorado his senior year of high school, Woolery grew up most of his life in the small town of Spaulding, Nebraska. His humble town in the Midwest didn’t deal with the pressing issue of racism as much as the south did. Woolery even grew up in a culturally diverse neighborhood, so segregation was unfamiliar to him.

He joined the Marine Corps after graduation, which led him to the first time he ever experienced segregation. He was stationed in North Carolina when he went to the train station to pick up a package with a fellow marine. He recalls that they walked into the left side of the station where there were a lot of Black people, but Woolery didn’t pay any mind to it.

As they approached the window, the clerk said, “We will serve you on the white side.” Woolery shared that the “white side” had nicer benches and was cleaner, while the “colored side” had a lack of maintenance – there were even knife marks left in the benches.

“It was the first time I had experienced segregation in my life,” Woolery said.

The South was a totally different world from the Midwest. In Nebraska, he had good friends who were Black, which is why segregation in North Carolina came as such a shock to him.

“It becomes a part of your history now, not something you read about,” Woolery said.

Woolery’s experiences during the American Civil Rights Movement shaped him into who he is today.

Woolery said we must have “respect for our fellow humans.” He believes we should remember the past in order to live in a world of equality.