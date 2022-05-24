Home Campus Cliffhanger of a Wednesday: Outdoor Resource Center to host rock climbing trip
Campus

Cliffhanger of a Wednesday: Outdoor Resource Center to host rock climbing trip

By Isaac Hayes
0
93
The trip will be an introductory experience, but climbers of all skill levels are invited to participate. Photo by Brook Anderson on Unsplash.

The BYU-Idaho Outdoor Resource Center will host a rock climbing trip on Wednesday, May 25. Students will leave the Outdoor Resource Center under the BYU-I Stadium at 4:30 p.m. for the Paramount/Pointless climbing areas outside of Rexburg.

The activity will last until 8:30 p.m.

“This is going to be an introductory climbing experience, but it is for all levels of climbers,” said Morris Christensen, a campus recreation advisor.

Students who register are asked to bring water and snacks, along with the appropriate clothing for the trip. Registration is $8 with transportation and gear included.

“It is great that we are able to go to these activities after so many things were cancelled during COVID,” said Jonah Van Orden, a junior studying business management.

Tickets can be purchased at the BYU-I ticket office in the bookstore or online.

Previous articleUtilize the resources of the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center
Isaac Hayes
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Utilize the resources of the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center

Dylan Dueker - 0
The BYU-Idaho Health Center provides numerous resources for students. It also provides some resources to employees in certain circumstances.
Read more
Campus

Power in small numbers: Deaf culture shines through in the ASL workshop

Isabelle Justice - 0
The American Sign Language workshop known as 'Talking Hands' is located at the Gordon B. Hinkley building in room 286 at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Read more
Campus

Prioritizing mental health through university resources

Gabriela Fletcher - 0
BYU-Idaho offers a wide range of mental health resources to support students with mental health diagnoses or struggles.
Read more

Most Popular

Cliffhanger of a Wednesday: Outdoor Resource Center to host rock climbing trip

Campus Isaac Hayes - 0
It will be an introductory climbing experience for all climbers.
Read more

Utilize the resources of the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center

Campus Dylan Dueker - 0
The BYU-Idaho Health Center provides numerous resources for students. It also provides some resources to employees in certain circumstances.
Read more

Police Log: Tantrums and scams

Projects John Payne - 0
The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
Read more

Power in small numbers: Deaf culture shines through in the ASL workshop

Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
The American Sign Language workshop known as 'Talking Hands' is located at the Gordon B. Hinkley building in room 286 at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Cliffhanger of a Wednesday: Outdoor Resource Center to host rock climbing trip

    Campus Isaac Hayes - 0
    It will be an introductory climbing experience for all climbers.
    Read more

    Utilize the resources of the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center

    Campus Dylan Dueker - 0
    The BYU-Idaho Health Center provides numerous resources for students. It also provides some resources to employees in certain circumstances.
    Read more

    Police Log: Tantrums and scams

    Projects John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Cliffhanger of a Wednesday: Outdoor Resource Center to host rock climbing trip

    Campus Isaac Hayes - 0
    It will be an introductory climbing experience for all climbers.
    Read more

    Utilize the resources of the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center

    Campus Dylan Dueker - 0
    The BYU-Idaho Health Center provides numerous resources for students. It also provides some resources to employees in certain circumstances.
    Read more

    Police Log: Tantrums and scams

    Projects John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv