Cliffhanger of a Wednesday: Outdoor Resource Center to host rock climbing trip

The BYU-Idaho Outdoor Resource Center will host a rock climbing trip on Wednesday, May 25. Students will leave the Outdoor Resource Center under the BYU-I Stadium at 4:30 p.m. for the Paramount/Pointless climbing areas outside of Rexburg.

The activity will last until 8:30 p.m.

“This is going to be an introductory climbing experience, but it is for all levels of climbers,” said Morris Christensen, a campus recreation advisor.

Students who register are asked to bring water and snacks, along with the appropriate clothing for the trip. Registration is $8 with transportation and gear included.

“It is great that we are able to go to these activities after so many things were cancelled during COVID,” said Jonah Van Orden, a junior studying business management.

Tickets can be purchased at the BYU-I ticket office in the bookstore or online.