Climbers tackle mid-semester burn-out

Saturday, Nov. 13, climbers with a varying range of experience competed in a bouldering competition at the Rock Gym of Rexburg.

“We have a range of climbers,” said Jordan Edwards, a Rock Gym employee. “We have those who have been climbing for a while and are very strong at this sport and then we have lots of other newer climbers, lots of beginners.”

To start the event, Edwards announced that the climbers would be vying for the most successful climbs in two hours to attain the most points. Climbers would achieve a certain amount of points for each wall they completed. The points earned would decrease if they fell in their attempt.

Grant Nielsen, a senior studying accounting, had been climbing for just over a year when he chose to compete in this bouldering competition.

“I know a ton of people (here) and came to really love climbing over the last year,” Nielsen said. “So it’s a combination of friends I’ve made and motivation to see how I’ve improved.”

The winners for the men of this event in order from first through third were Tanner Blocker, Xander Heartner and Cameron Mayberry. The winners for the women were Jessica Sorenson, Grace Mitchell and Karina Blocker.

Karina Blocker, a freshman studying marketing, has 10 years of climbing experience with her older brother.

“I grew up competing,” Blocker said. “I love the atmosphere of climbing because a lot of climbers see it as them against the wall and it’s a good sense of community.”

The Burnt-Out Bouldering Competition will return next year. Other climbing competitions and events are planned in the meantime at the Rock Gym of Rexburg.