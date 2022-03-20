College hacks to be a successful student

Living the life of a college student can be very difficult. Homework, exams and money are major things that students stress about while attending school. Drowning in homework and not eating a real meal in days are both struggles often faced by students. How can students prepare for college in these circumstances?

Homework

Staring at a computer screen and flipping through pages of notes for hours can be draining mentally and physically. A few BYU-Idaho students have some tips regarding how to get your homework done fast and efficiently.

“Don’t do homework in the crossroads,” said Brittney King, a sophomore studying graphic design.

One of the hardest things that come with doing homework is distractions.

“Stay on campus, don’t go home in between classes,” said Trinity Linford, a freshman studying social work.

By staying on campus, students are less likely to face distractions from roommates, TV, friends and technology.

“Go to in-person tutoring,” said Haylee Cahoon, a junior studying nursing. “As a nursing major, I basically live there.”

Besides doing homework all day long, making sure that you receive enough sleep each night helps with focus.

“Sleep is very important,” said Lucia Jusu, a senior studying nursing. “There is a difference between when I do and when I don’t get enough.”

Make sure that you meet your needs. Only you understand exactly what you need. Students have the opportunity to take early morning, midday or late afternoon classes.

“Don’t take morning classes,” said Morgan Woodhouse, a sophomore majoring in marriage and family studies.

Money

Besides sleep and homework, there is one thing we as human beings need every day to thrive and survive — food.

“Bringing food is important so you do not spend money every day,” said Janie Tubbs, a freshman studying business management marketing.

There are many other ways to help you save money, such as walking around campus instead of driving.

“Take shuttles, even if you do not live there,” said Summer Miller, a junior studying early childhood development. “It gets you where you need to go.”

According to College Hacks, “Life is expensive. Whether you have a ton of money or no money at all.”

College is something that requires many students to really learn how to budget and watch their bank account, as tuition doesn’t come cheap. BYU-I offers different semester tracks so that if students need to, they can work between semesters.

“Go home during your off track,” said Martell Ackerman, a senior studying communication. “Staying here means you’re competing with other starving college kids.”

Ron Nordhagen, a senior studying English, has learned a lesson on the importance of taking your time.

“Do not be afraid to take a break in between college years, you will get burnt out,” Nordhagen said.

Goals

A great way to stay organized and focused in school and in life is by having goals. They help individuals prioritize different aspects of their lives, and help outline what things they want to achieve.

“I use Habithub, you can track five goals such as workout, meals, homework and scripture study,” said Brandon King, a sophomore studying biology.

With the app, once you complete the goal, you are able to change it and replace it with a new one.

Setting goals is one of the many ways students will find the most success in their college career and life after graduation.

Being a student comes with many challenges, but by following different habits, it is possible to ease the burden of college life students so they can more easily succeed in college.