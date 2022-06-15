Colorado Avalanche to face Tampa Bay Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

Hockey fans have the Stanley Cup Final they’ve been waiting for: The two best teams in the NHL going head to head, battling it out for the most-coveted trophy in North American sports, according to WatchMojo.

The Colorado Avalanche will host the Tampa Bay Lightning starting on Wednesday, June 15 for the first game of a best-of-seven series.

The series features some of the most dynamic hockey players in the world. Cale Makar, a 23-year-old defenseman, is already the Avalanche’s second-highest-scoring defenseman of all time in the playoffs — and this is only his fourth year in the NHL. He skates in such a way that NHL legend Wayne Gretzky compared him to arguably the greatest defenseman of all time, Bobby Orr.

Makar’s teammate, Nathan MacKinnon, is finally getting his shot at the Cup after 10 seasons of playoff misses and early exits. MacKinnon, the third-highest scorer over the past five years, is ready to take the challenge head-on.

“It feels awesome to move on,” MacKinnon told reporters after the Avalanche eliminated the Edmonton Oilers to advance to the Final.

The Lightning also have their fair share of generational talent. Andrei Vasilevskiy is regarded by many as the best goaltender in the world, while most deem Victor Hedman as the best defenseman. They have plenty of superstar forwards, including Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point.

While the Avalanche haven’t made the final since 2001, this is the Lightning’s third final appearance in the last three years. They won the Cup both last year and the year before, and are looking to become the first team to win it three times in a row since the New York Islanders in the 80s, who won it four consecutive times.

Game One starts at 6 p.m. MST and will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.