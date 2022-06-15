Home News Colorado Avalanche to face Tampa Bay Lightning in Stanley Cup Final
News

Colorado Avalanche to face Tampa Bay Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

By Brogan Houston
0
36
Hockey players fight for the puck. Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash.

Hockey fans have the Stanley Cup Final they’ve been waiting for: The two best teams in the NHL going head to head, battling it out for the most-coveted trophy in North American sports, according to WatchMojo.

The Colorado Avalanche will host the Tampa Bay Lightning starting on Wednesday, June 15 for the first game of a best-of-seven series.

The series features some of the most dynamic hockey players in the world. Cale Makar, a 23-year-old defenseman, is already the Avalanche’s second-highest-scoring defenseman of all time in the playoffs — and this is only his fourth year in the NHL. He skates in such a way that NHL legend Wayne Gretzky compared him to arguably the greatest defenseman of all time, Bobby Orr.

Makar’s teammate, Nathan MacKinnon, is finally getting his shot at the Cup after 10 seasons of playoff misses and early exits. MacKinnon, the third-highest scorer over the past five years, is ready to take the challenge head-on.

“It feels awesome to move on,” MacKinnon told reporters after the Avalanche eliminated the Edmonton Oilers to advance to the Final.

The Lightning also have their fair share of generational talent. Andrei Vasilevskiy is regarded by many as the best goaltender in the world, while most deem Victor Hedman as the best defenseman. They have plenty of superstar forwards, including Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point.

While the Avalanche haven’t made the final since 2001, this is the Lightning’s third final appearance in the last three years. They won the Cup both last year and the year before, and are looking to become the first team to win it three times in a row since the New York Islanders in the 80s, who won it four consecutive times.

Game One starts at 6 p.m. MST and will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

Previous articleThree things you missed from the communication senior panel
Next articleDevotional cover: “We all have a work to do”
Brogan Houston
RELATED ARTICLES
Features

Flying the flag on Flag Day

Julia Ritchie - 0
Celebrate Flag Day with a brief history of the Red, White and Blue.
Read more
Features

Rexburg community celebrates Pride

Julia Brunette - 0
How did Rexburg show Pride this year?
Read more
News

Fish for free on June 11

Jake Hess - 0
Idaho Fish and Game is making it easy to get into fishing.
Read more

Most Popular

Devotional cover: “We all have a work to do”

Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
Jason Flora addressed students about the importance of work.
Read more

Colorado Avalanche to face Tampa Bay Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

News Brogan Houston - 0
The Stanley Cup Final is about to start. Here’s what you need to know going into it.
Read more

Three things you missed from the communication senior panel

Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
Communication seniors at BYU-Idaho shared their experiences to help students decipher their career paths.
Read more

Flying the flag on Flag Day

Features Julia Ritchie - 0
Celebrate Flag Day with a brief history of the Red, White and Blue.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Devotional cover: “We all have a work to do”

    Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
    Jason Flora addressed students about the importance of work.
    Read more

    Colorado Avalanche to face Tampa Bay Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

    News Brogan Houston - 0
    The Stanley Cup Final is about to start. Here’s what you need to know going into it.
    Read more

    Three things you missed from the communication senior panel

    Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
    Communication seniors at BYU-Idaho shared their experiences to help students decipher their career paths.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Devotional cover: “We all have a work to do”

    Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
    Jason Flora addressed students about the importance of work.
    Read more

    Colorado Avalanche to face Tampa Bay Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

    News Brogan Houston - 0
    The Stanley Cup Final is about to start. Here’s what you need to know going into it.
    Read more

    Three things you missed from the communication senior panel

    Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
    Communication seniors at BYU-Idaho shared their experiences to help students decipher their career paths.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv