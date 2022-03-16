Home Uncategorized Column: 8 ways to have fun during Rexburg's winters
Column: 8 ways to have fun during Rexburg’s winters

By Exauce Ondongo
You have probably thought repeatedly about what is there to do in the winters of Rexburg; maybe mistaken the town name Rexburg for Iceberg. Well, fear not — here are eight ways for young adults to overcome Rexburg’s depressing winters.

Explore Idaho’s Beauty
Ririe’s Sunset. Photo credit: Ex Ondongo
Photo credit: Exauce Ondongo

Idaho’s artistic landscape is filled with beautiful views and mountains that pose boldly, waiting for you to take a picture. Driving towards the Cress Creek Trail, you will see some of Rexburg’s beauty through its rivers, tall trees and beautiful horizons.

The Cress Creek Trail is a 1.3-mile hike located near Ririe, Idaho.

Soak at Gold Bug Hot Springs

Three hours north of Rexburg is one of Idaho’s gorgeous hot springs. Traveling through Idaho’s small towns and huge mountains, you’ll feel the serenity that Idaho has to offer. A great getaway from Iceberg for friends, families and couples. If you love hiking, exploring and water, you will love Goldbug Hot Springs.

Snowboarding/Skiing rentals at the ORC

There are great ski resorts all around Idaho, but the nearest are Kelly Canyon and Targhee. The Outdoor Resource Center has the equipment you are looking for — from skis to snowboards, boots to helmets, both cross-country or downhill. You can rent all this and more at the ORC for as low as $20.

Kelly Canyon has a bunny hill for those who are inexperienced. You can practice a new skill on the bunny hill for free.

Splatter Lab

Double Date at Splatter Labe. Photo credit: Ex Ondongo
Photo credit: Exauce Ondongo

Have you ever wanted to just let your feelings out in a healthy and non-judgmental way? Head to the Splatter Lab and unleash the artist within. Splatter paint on the canvas or your friends and create a fun memory at Splatter Lab.

Splatter Lab is located four stores to the right of Rexburg’s Little Caesars.

Learn Magic or DND at Game Pulse

Game Pulse holds a public event Tuesday and Friday nights for those seeking a community of gamers and those who value card games and the mystical world of Dungeons & Dragons. Gather a group and learn Magic the Gathering and many more fun card games. All are welcomed and all are teachable.

French Fries Tasting

Arby’s, McDonald’s, Wendy’s: who has the best fries? Get a group of friends and go french fry tasting to find the best of the best here in Rexburg.

“Honestly, I think Jack in the Box has the best fries,” said David Keyes, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering at BYU-Idaho.

For a memorable experience close your eyes and dip your hand into each set of fries.

$5 Tuesdays at Paramount

Movies are great, but cheap movies are even better. Paramount 5 does $5 Tuesdays, meaning that every movie on Tuesday is $5. Head on over to the premier for an anticipated movie.

White Sparrow Country Store

White Sparrow Country Store. Photo credit: Ex Ondongo
Photo credit: Exauce Ondongo

White Sparrow is a beautiful store with delicious square-shaped ice cream. The store is located in south Rexburg two minutes before Big Judd’s. The country store also has handmade equipment for farming, furniture, candy, home décor and many more items that are homegrown and homemade here in Rexburg.

Exauce Ondongo
