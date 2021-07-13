Column: ‘Born in the USA’ — An American anthem for change and pride

I have always found it interesting that Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 hit “Born in the USA” has been used as a patriotic anthem. Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump have both used it as a flag-waving anthem to celebrate America and the flag.

And yet if you look at the lyrics and past the triumphant music and bellowing vocals, it tells a story of a desperate man who goes to Vietnam. He comes back and has no career opportunities, and, in his desperation, winds up in prison.

And yet this song is hailed as a testament to the greatness of America. It’s really mocking America and pointing out the flaws of the systems we have in place. I think the triumphant background music represents us as people who say “Isn’t it great,” while simultaneously ignoring the problems. And people do just that — they ignore the lyrics but not the chorus.

There is a lot of talk about patriotism these days. Dictionary.com defines patriotism as “devoted love, support and defense for one’s country.” When I think of patriotism, I picture an overweight, belligerent man in an oversized pick-up truck, clad in a bald eagle shirt; or a militia in Texas patrolling the border. Negative stereotypes come to mind because of my view of people’s behavior today.

But when I dig deep and look past those images, I think patriotism is about having love for your country while being willing to improve it.

Recently, we celebrated the birth of America on July 4th. I believe that Independence Day is a day we should devote to celebrating America and the ideals it was founded upon. But I also believe we should spend said day looking at how we can improve as a nation. After all, that is how the nation started in the first place.

Independence Day is about fighting for something that works better for all people. That’s precisely what happened in the Revolutionary War. People were okay with how things were. They mocked Washington and the other Founding Fathers, saying, “We are blessed, so go somewhere else if you don’t like it here.” People were comfortable under British rule. These same mentalities are echoed 300 years later as people criticize our current system.

Artur Kucherenko, a freshman from Russia studying biomedical science said that Americans are spoiled and have no idea how good they have it.

“I come from Russia, a country reeling from Communism and a corrupt government,” Kucherenko said. “People get killed for being gay publicly in Russia. America has so many privileges and you guys don’t see it, because Americans don’t travel enough.”

I think he has valid points. I know I personally take for granted rights such as free speech, solid infrastructure, clean potable water and much more. We as a nation would do well to take note of what we as a nation are blessed to have. It is easy when you are suffering or see injustice to lose sight of what we do have.

But it is in the fabric of our country to question how things are and to improve where necessary. We have much to improve on when you take a closer look. If the Founding Fathers never did that, we would still be ruled by the British.

I think that sometimes we forget our privileges. But we shouldn’t settle. We should continuously seek to improve where we can.

I believe that both sides of the political aisle have the pieces of the puzzle needed to solve our nation’s issues. If we are willing to open our hearts and be open to what hasn’t been discovered, we can build a better world.

The true American way is to appreciate what we have and improve where we can. It’s time for “We the people” to remember that.

So next time you hear “Born in the USA” I hope your heart will be full of empathy and pride for your country and for those who protest.