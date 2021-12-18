Column: Harry Styles concert turned into therapy session

His band members took their place on stage. As they sat down ready for Harry to come out, the screens right above me lit up with colorful bunnies. I felt as if the world was moving in slow motion.

His song “Golden” started to play.

Dopamine surged into my brain, causing my stomach to plunge and my heart to hammer in my chest.

And then it went black. He rose onto the stage wearing fresh mint green pants and a lavender shirt laced with shimmery gold.

Once he stepped on stage ,everyone in the arena started to scream. My inner 13-year-old self couldn’t contain her enthusiasm.

His eyes were bright and his voice electric.

I was lost in the music and the intense positive energy around me.

Harry said, “I challenge you to have as much fun as I’m going to have.”

For the first time in my life, I danced and sang without a care in the world. I hate dancing, and I don’t usually belt unless I’m alone.

This was a first for me.





My friend Josilyn got us tickets in the pit. I could tell I would be close, but I didn’t realize how close.

I could see his facial hair.

I was not thinking, I was feeling.

I’ve never been okay standing this close to people before. None of it mattered — my only focus was how happy and relaxed I felt.

I watched several TikToks and Instagram videos of his other concerts so I would know what to expect.

I turned to Josilyn and told her we were in a real-life TikTok.





His opening song, “Golden,” is my go-to comfort song. Being able to hear him perform it live was unforgettable.

At the end of his song “Sunflower vol. 6”, he scat and harmonized with the crowd. Genuine happiness and laughter filled the arena.

During “Treat People With Kindness” and “Lights Up,” I could physically feel the positive messages he was sending. I needed that burst of confidence and happiness that came from those songs.

He ended with “Kiwi,” which is his most energetic song. The crowd lost it. His energy was contagious. He bounced around the stage like a maniac while everyone imitated him.

I missed him leaving because I got lost in the crowd while dancing to “Kiwi.” It was really sad. I don’t know if I will be able to let that go.

Life can be challenging. Sometimes you need to take a break, spend loads of money and go see Harry Styles.

This semester was one of those times.

My professor told me that “Harry will make it all better.” Well, he did.

That was the happiest I’ve been in a long time.

Josilyn and I waited in two lines for 10 hours total in the blistering cold and rain. Was it miserable? Yes. But was it worth it? Absolutely.

How many people can say that they were 15 feet away from Harry Styles?

I’m not crazy, I promise, but I’m pretty sure he looked at me during “Canyon Moon.”

I’ve never cared about being just above five feet until I was struggling to stand tall enough to see him when he wasn’t right in front of me.





Once he left the stage and the concert was officially over, Josilyn and I looked at each other, disoriented and not knowing what to do with ourselves.

Josilyn has been one of my closest friends since we met because of Harry Styles six years ago. She gave me the best gift while being able to experience it with her.

I’m so grateful for the opportunity I got to spend with her and live our teenage dreams.

Josilyn’s husband drove us to the arena. I breathed heavily in the back while Zac said, “I think you guys have a condition. I’m trying to think of what I would get this excited for.”

After Harry left the stage, I told her, “He’s going to be singing to me in my dreams.”