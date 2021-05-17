Column: How rock climbing helped me love myself

I feel a quick breeze hit my face as I turn my head, and my nose scrapes against the cold rock. I readjust my left toe and distribute my weight to the left side of my body. Looking up I see I don’t have much further to go, and as I take a peek down I feel my heart stop inside of me for what feels long, but is only a short moment.

The distance down is far, and this is all too new to me. I hear a small voice inside say, “Don’t give up, you’ve come so far.”

I shift my fingers and grip tighter to the rock. As I lift up my hand to the sky, I see that I have sweated off my chalky hands. I turn my body and place my hand into the mountain of powder in my chalk bag strapped to my side.

As I prepare for my next move, I hear music from down below. It’s an upbeat Bruno Mars song and it’s just the right motivation I need.

I grip tightly to the left hold I have, and I push up on my right foot. I use my heel to help send me up and over the boulder, and before I know it, I have reached the top.

I feel a wide smile painted on my face as I look up over the mountain of rock that I just climbed.

As I am let down, I think to myself, “How did I get to this point?”

If anyone had asked me a year before that day if I would ever consider rock climbing, I’m not sure what my answer would’ve been.

I’m not exactly scared of heights, but the fear of being severely injured is not something I take lightly. Despite my anxiety about being severely injured, I love the outdoors and will do anything I can to be outside.

My first couple of times indoor rock climbing I found myself worried, not so much for the physical or dangerous part, but the social aspect. Being in a gym full of confident and built climbers is very intimidating.

As I kept going to the gym, I found myself falling in love with the sport. However, with so many people in the gym, I felt a lot of pressure to be good right off the bat. My stress ended up stunting my growth in the sport.

What helped me push past this anxiety of people watching me was understanding that my experience at the gym could be more fulfilling if I took pride in the accomplishments I made.

Even if finishing a simple route wasn’t that impressive to the pro climbers in the gym, it was a huge achievement for me. Instead of dwelling at the top of my completed routes, I started celebrating the climb I made.

I shifted my attitude and instead of comparing myself to others, I looked back on my progress. I went from barely making it up the wall to being able to complete advanced ratings.

This is something that I started to work into all aspects of my life, and I have found myself happier and proud of who I am.

I would encourage everyone to find something that they love doing, but more importantly, find something to do that makes you love yourself.