COLUMN: I love planet Earth

I am from Montana. I might be biased, but I think Montana is the most beautiful state. There are trees and hills, waterfalls and mountains, rivers and lakes, and so much more. Living in Montana is like living in a National Geographic magazine.

My family and I took a trip to Flathead Lake for my family reunion this summer. I had never been there, but I had heard stories and seen pictures. Pictures of the clear water, the smooth stones paving the lake’s floor and the beautiful trees surrounding all sides of the lake.

I knew the fires in and around Montana would add a layer of smoke across the mountain landscape, but the clouded mountains reminded me how much I love and want to take care of the great state and planet I live in.

Every year fires stretch across each state as our country gets drier and temperatures get hotter. Even though there aren’t a lot of ways we can control these natural disasters, there are definitely things we as guests on planet Earth can do to preserve the rich beauty around us.

I have a few suggestions for how we can curb this issue.

Go on walks

Cars are a big part of air pollution. More than half of the carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides emitted into the air come from cars. If we walk places that are close rather than drive everywhere, we can reduce the amount of air pollution. Turning your car off when it is not being used is another way to help reduce air pollution.



Limit use of plastic products

There is trash all around us, in our oceans, streets, everywhere. While a lot of people think the solution is just not littering, that isn’t enough. Plastic takes around 450 years to decompose. So even if plastic is in landfills, it still takes a long time to decompose.



If we reduce our use of plastic products like straws and plastic bags, less plastic will end up in landfills.

Pick up trash

Like I said, there is trash everywhere. If we can pick up trash when we see it, we can be part of the solution in reducing garbage taking up places it shouldn’t.

There are so many other ways we can help in paying our respect to the Earth we live on, but these are three simple ways we can begin.