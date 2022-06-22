Column: There are no bad “Star Wars” movies

Before we get into my main points, we need to get this out of the way. The prequels are great Star Wars movies, and the sequels were not as bad as they are made out to be.

At this point, if you are a Star Wars fan, you are likely really upset by this statement. Before you power up your lightsabers to attack me, you should know that I have a great love for the original trilogy and have seen all of them more times than I can count. With that being said, it is my belief that there are no “bad” Star Wars movies, just fans who are too harsh and judgmental of any Star Wars material made after 1983.

First, we need to realize that the world of Star Wars was designed to be fun and adventurous. It was never meant to be taken as seriously as the fans have now made it.

Most Star Wars fans hold the original trilogy to such a high standard of what Star Wars needs to be in order to be considered “good.” The sad truth is— no Star Wars movies meet this standard for any of these fans.

Let’s look at the main complaints Star Wars fans have in regards to the sequels and prequels, and I will discuss why they are unjustified.

A common complaint Star Wars fans have is that the new material is too “cheesy.” When I went to go see Rise of Skywalker, my dad, who knew Star Wars from the original trilogy, said, “It was so cheesy.”

I couldn’t help but think of the famous line, “I love you. I know” from The Empire Strikes Back. Star Wars came from 1950s and ’60s space opera shows, all of which are the definition of pure cheesiness.

Consider Obi-Wan Kenobi’s famous line, “If you strike me down, I will become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.”

When you really think about it, the original trilogy is just as cheesy as the sequels and the prequels.

It is also said that there are so many “mistakes” in the editing and camera work of the prequels. Star Wars fans are quick to point out the famous power cord running from Princess Amidala’s dress to the wall in The Phantom Menace. The dress in question had lights at the bottom for effect and was powered by the cord. You can see it for yourself at minute 20:58, and I agree that it’s a bit silly.

However, in A New Hope, there is the infamous scene of the stormtrooper bonking his head on the door from minute 1:22:21-1:22:24, which I would argue is even sillier than the power cord mistake.

Another common complaint you hear for the prequels and the sequels is the acting. This is where it gets hurtful. Fans of Star Wars are very critical about the acting in the series, forgetting that the originals had a similar issue.

In the originals, prequels and sequels, George Lucas specifically chose lesser-known actors to fill most of the main roles with a few exceptions here and there, so the acting can be a bit rough at times.

To be fully honest, I feel that this in no way takes away from the experience. If anything, it often makes the situations feel more genuine. It becomes a problem when the dislike of the acting gets too hurtful and personal.

There are too many examples of fans attacking the actors and actresses that bring the Star Wars universe to life. This treatment from fans has gone as far as having some actors like John Boyega, who plays Finn in the sequels, to say he is never coming back to Star Wars.

With the recent release of the new Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans have slammed the performance of another actor, Moses Ingram, who plays a Sith Inquisitor in the show, and has recently been bullied and attacked on social media by these so-called fans. Outraged by this treatment, Ewan McGregor, who plays Kenobi, stated in an article, “If you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind.” Click here to read more from this article.

At the end of the day, I believe that this can all be boiled down to the fact that the fans of the original trilogy have been chasing the high of seeing those movies as children and blame their inability to do so on the new movies and the actors and actresses involved with them. When in reality, it is their aged perspective that is off and nothing else.

After all, I loved the prequels as a kid, and I still do to this day, despite all the hate they got when they came out. As Master Yoda once said, “Truly wonderful, the mind of a child is.”