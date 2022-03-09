Column: Top 5 favorite true crime podcasts

Some people love true crime, and other people don’t want to hear about the awful things people are capable of. If you’re a part of the group that loves it, I’m right there with you.

Growing up, I would watch shows like 48 Hours and Forensic Files with my aunt. When my family would travel, we’d watch true crime TV shows in the hotel. It’s something I still do today. It takes me back to my childhood. Which is weird, I know.

Did you know there’s a reason we like true crime? According to Right as Rain by UW Medicine, people find true crime fascinating because it typically has the components of a good story. We’re on the edge of our seats, and when the case is solved — if it’s solved — there’s a release of the built-up tension.

The webpage goes on to say it’s common for individuals to want control over experiencing difficult emotions. True crime gives a contained place to experience those emotions, and it can be therapeutic.

Everyone who likes true crime and podcasts has probably heard of this one. The two hosts, Ashley Flowers and Britt, release a new episode every Monday.

According to its website, “the storytelling is straightforward and free of rabbit holes so the cases stay suspenseful and are easy to follow.”

They do a deep dive into whatever case they are covering and their podcast is known to be more informative with much less commentary than others. Flowers and Britt bring awareness to unsolved cases, and they oftentimes ask for tips to be called into the relevant Crime Stoppers location. They have also donated money to help get the proper genetic testing done, and this can help solve cases.

This podcast is hosted by Tiffany Reese, and it brings attention to and validates the victims of emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

This one is about listening to specific stories of and about the victims. The stories range from manipulation within platonic relationships, catfishing turned scary and the stories of women whose lives were taken too soon by their abusers.

As a survivor myself, this can be an incredibly important and eye-opening resource for family members of survivors and victims who aren’t aware they are victims. It can also help guide younger and more sheltered individuals who aren’t aware of the many ways abuse can happen.

Paul Holes and Billy Jensen are a great duo. Since Jensen is a journalist, he asks some tough questions about police work, and he also asks questions to clarify things the listeners might not know about. Holes is able to answer questions about police work or the investigation process.

According to its website, “Each week ride shotgun … as they attempt to solve an unsolved murder case using a variety of methods, from routine shoe-leather work to advanced technologies like familial DNA searches and social media geotargeting.”

They can enlighten people on how things work within the system, and they aren’t afraid to call out shotty investigative work. It’s great to have an entire podcast dedicated to solving unsolved cases. Their website explains how individuals can upload their DNA to potentially help solve cases.

This podcast is hosted by longtime friends and outdoor enthusiasts Danielle and Cassie. This one is different from the rest. Each week these two will bring you virtually through a national park or forest. They will give background into the park and then dive into the story.

This podcast is different because they cover a lot more than the usual true crime topics. They share ghost stories, survival stories and the morbid, too.

According to its website you can, “Join them every week as they enter a new park to explore its beauty – and its darkness.”

Wife and husband duo Payton and Garrett Moreland share a different true crime story each week. They share commentary throughout and give a full summary of the case.

In the description on the website, it shares that Payton Moreland enjoys true crime and fictional crime TV shows, while Garrett Moreland hates it. So, they decided to start a podcast where they share these true stories together. Since he doesn’t enjoy true crime and hasn’t heard about many of the popular cases, he asks great questions along the way.

It’s entertaining and a bit more lighthearted than the others. Its tagline is “She loves it and he hates it.”

I have a long list of true crime podcasts I listen to weekly, but these are the ones I look forward to and wait for each week. But remember these stories are about real people. Real families have suffered and are still suffering through these tragedies.