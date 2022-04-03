COLUMN: Understanding the formal dress standard

It’s Sunday morning.

As I’m changing in and out of various dresses and skirts, thoughts run through my head: “Is this cute enough?” “Will the girls in Relief Society compliment me?” “Does this look sloppy?” “What will people think if I wear my bright pink converse today?”

It’s a vicious cycle before church — every Sunday.

One time a few months ago, this cycle was put on pause.

I was visiting my boyfriend’s family in Georgia, who aren’t members of our faith. The plan was to attend their non-denominational Christian church and go on a hike near Atlanta afterwards on Sunday.

To my surprise, his family was dressed in their hiking clothes, heading straight to church. I was confused. However, too shy to inquire of what was going on, I headed to church with them.

As I walked through the parking lot towards their church building, I felt embarrassed. Wouldn’t the congregation think I’m strange for being so underdressed?

I walked in and the way I felt was anything but embarrassed. No one cared. No one judged me. I fit right in, even in my Nike shorts and hiking shoes.

This experience caused me to think about how different I would have felt if I walked into a congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wearing what I was that day.

I started to wonder: Do I dress nice out of respect for God, or fear of judgment from man?

Having served a mission outside of the United States, the way people dress in LDS congregations is reflective of the status of the region in which members live. It is even varied throughout the U.S.

Chloe Neves, a freshman studying art, says that in her hometown of Houghton, Michigan, dressing formally isn’t a matter of concern as it is in other parts of the country.

“A lot of people where I’m from have just been converted, so it’s normal for me to see (people not dressed formally),” Neves said. “I just think, ‘Oh, I’m happy they showed up today.’”

She also shared that she likes to dress up on Sundays because it inspires her to do other good things, like read her scriptures.

“Over time it has evolved into something else, but the original premise of dressing nice is to show respect and invite the spirit,” said Moses Fox, a sophomore studying English.

Fox recognizes that inviting the Spirit isn’t always the intention anymore, but he acknowledges that it still serves that purpose and allows less distractions.

Joseph DelBarba, a freshman from Lodi, California, was recently baptized in February.

When he first started to go to church with the missionaries in California, he would take out his earrings because he didn’t want to disrespect or offend anyone.

“I didn’t know if it was acceptable or not,” DelBarba said.

Dressing formally causes some to feel they are showing respect. Others who do not do the same, however, just end up feeling judged by others.

It’s saddening when someone won’t come to church because they don’t have “church clothes.”

“If you want to dress up, that’s good, but if people don’t, you shouldn’t treat them differently,” DelBarba said.

When I was in Young Women’s, there was an incident in which one of the girls my age, Kara, would bring friend who wasn’t a member of our faith to church. When the friend stopped coming one Sunday, Kara told us it was because she thought our church was “too judgey,” since Kara told her she couldn’t wear a spaghetti strapped dress to church.

Is that what we want to promote as disciples of Jesus Christ? Are we okay with people not feeling comfortable in our congregation because they may dress a little differently than us?

I think the most disappointing part of this story is that Kara felt she needed to tell her friend to be someone she wasn’t so that she would be accepted.

I urge you to reflect: Would Jesus tell someone they weren’t welcomed near Him for not being dressed formally enough?

I would beg to differ. I imagine Christ as He is in the scriptures, with open arms and His hands extended to anyone and everyone. He is the embodiment of inclusion. As should we be, if we stand as His disciples.

I understand the “respect” aspect. Sundays are a day set apart that are meant to be different from any other day of the week. We dress nice to show God and His son that we honor them.

If that is the motive behind why we dress as we do, let’s maintain that focus. Forget the judgment. Forget the desire to feel included. Center yourself on your “why” and consider feeling perfectly comfortable walking into a sacrament meeting with Nike shorts and hiking shoes.