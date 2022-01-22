Come and join Rexburg in celebrating its winter months

On Jan. 22 Winterfest will be held at the Teton Golf Course in Rexburg.

Winterfest starts at noon and goes until 4 p.m. The free event will have hot cocoa, family-friendly activities and live music.

The event will include sledding, ice skating, cross-country skiing and their trademark Polar Bear Plunge.

The Polar Bear Plunge, which is the most noteworthy activity of the day, will happen at 2 p.m. This will give people the chance to show their strength and endurance by jumping into the numbing pool with only a swimsuit on.

“We are trying to get people out during the winter and have fun,” said Jeff Crowther, Rexburg’s recreation director. “The big thing is the Polar Bear Plunge. We are looking forward to people taking the plunge.”

All those that accomplish the Polar Bear Plunge are given immediate access to a nearby hot tub.

Winterfest is organized to help those struggling with seasonal depression to come out of their house and be reminded people can have fun in winter.

For more information on Winterfest, you can go to their Facebook page or call 208-372-2560.