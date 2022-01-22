Home Uncategorized Come and join Rexburg in celebrating its winter months
Uncategorized

Come and join Rexburg in celebrating its winter months

By Shanna Hunt
0
82
A family cross country skiing. Photo credit: Grace Wride

On Jan. 22 Winterfest will be held at the Teton Golf Course in Rexburg.

Winterfest starts at noon and goes until 4 p.m. The free event will have hot cocoa, family-friendly activities and live music.

The event will include sledding, ice skating, cross-country skiing and their trademark Polar Bear Plunge.

The Polar Bear Plunge, which is the most noteworthy activity of the day, will happen at 2 p.m. This will give people the chance to show their strength and endurance by jumping into the numbing pool with only a swimsuit on.

“We are trying to get people out during the winter and have fun,” said Jeff Crowther, Rexburg’s recreation director. “The big thing is the Polar Bear Plunge. We are looking forward to people taking the plunge.”

All those that accomplish the Polar Bear Plunge are given immediate access to a nearby hot tub.

Winterfest is organized to help those struggling with seasonal depression to come out of their house and be reminded people can have fun in winter.

For more information on Winterfest, you can go to their Facebook page or call 208-372-2560.

Previous articleJamboree kicks off competitive basketball season
Shanna Hunt
RELATED ARTICLES
Uncategorized

An everyday hero in Rexburg

Sabrina Benites - 0
Kevin Koehler shares what it is like to be a Madison Country firefighter and paramedic.
Read more
Uncategorized

Rexburg gets festive with Wreathburg

Lily Hill - 0
This month, the Art Stroll partnered up with Kendra Smith to put on "Wreathburg," a fun, local fundraiser to raise money for the Rexburg tabernacle and inspire creativity.
Read more
Uncategorized

Explore “Land Marks” from BYU-I’s own art professor

Natalee Westover - 0
Belka finds the natural gems in the landscapes of nature.
Read more

Most Popular

Come and join Rexburg in celebrating its winter months

Uncategorized Shanna Hunt - 0
Winter can be cold and gloomy, but fear not — with Winterfest, the community will reveal what Rexburg has to offer during its coldest months.
Read more

Jamboree kicks off competitive basketball season

Campus Jessica Banks - 0
Competitive basketball returns to BYU-Idaho after a nearly two year break.
Read more

Devotional cover: 3 ways you can cleave unto God

Campus Kaitlyn Davis - 0
In his devotional address, Bryan Pope shared three ways to help us cleave unto God.
Read more

Come see “The Artist’s Way” at the Romance Theater

Community Grace Angus - 0
The Romance Theater is meeting to discuss "The Artist's Way" by Julia Cameron.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Come and join Rexburg in celebrating its winter months

    Uncategorized Shanna Hunt - 0
    Winter can be cold and gloomy, but fear not — with Winterfest, the community will reveal what Rexburg has to offer during its coldest months.
    Read more

    Jamboree kicks off competitive basketball season

    Campus Jessica Banks - 0
    Competitive basketball returns to BYU-Idaho after a nearly two year break.
    Read more

    Devotional cover: 3 ways you can cleave unto God

    Campus Kaitlyn Davis - 0
    In his devotional address, Bryan Pope shared three ways to help us cleave unto God.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Come and join Rexburg in celebrating its winter months

    Uncategorized Shanna Hunt - 0
    Winter can be cold and gloomy, but fear not — with Winterfest, the community will reveal what Rexburg has to offer during its coldest months.
    Read more

    Jamboree kicks off competitive basketball season

    Campus Jessica Banks - 0
    Competitive basketball returns to BYU-Idaho after a nearly two year break.
    Read more

    Devotional cover: 3 ways you can cleave unto God

    Campus Kaitlyn Davis - 0
    In his devotional address, Bryan Pope shared three ways to help us cleave unto God.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv