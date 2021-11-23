Home Campus Come celebrate with A Campus Thanksgiving
Campus

Come celebrate with A Campus Thanksgiving

By Kaitlyn Davis
A delicious Thanksgiving Pie. Image credit: Timothy Wolff via Unsplash

BYU-Idaho welcomes all students staying in Rexburg for Thanksgiving break to join in celebrating “A Campus Thanksgiving.”

From Nov. 24 to 27, a variety of free activities are planned, including games, karaoke and movie broadcasts.

On Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m., participate in the Thanksgiving Pie Social, which costs $3 for three slices of pie.

Start your Thanksgiving Day by watching the broadcast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (beginning at 9 a.m.) with a free cinnamon roll and chocolate milk in hand, and finish off your break with all the other fun activities planned!

For a full list of events, times and locations, visit the BYU-I Website.

Kaitlyn Davis
