Come dance the night away at Studio 1

Studio 1 is opening its doors for the first time to every ghost and ghoul, 18 years or older, to dance the night away on Oct. 23 from 8-11:30 p.m. for $5 cash at the door. Halloween costumes are strongly encouraged.

To bring the theme of toxic waste to life, the lights will be turned off, illuminating glow-in-the-dark laboratory decorations around the building.

“I am excited to give college students a place to have fun,” said Beth Merrill, the manager of Studio 1.

Throughout the night, people will be encouraged to vote for their favorite costume in five categories, including best group/duo, creepiest, cutest, funniest and requiring the most explanation/creative. Each winner will get coupons and candy.

“I am excited to see people come out and be social,” said Alyson Dow, a senior studying interdisciplinary studies. “I know it’s been hard to be social for the last two years. So just to see new people come out and meet people — I think (it) will be a lot of fun to be the catalyst for that.”

More information for the event can be found on Studio 1’s Instagram or Facebook account.