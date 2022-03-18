Home Uncategorized Come see 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' at the Romance Theater
Come see ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ at the Romance Theater

By Grace Angus
The poster for "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" displayed outside the Romance Theater Photo credit: Grace Angus

The Romance Theater will be hosting an Extended Play Cinema event on Saturday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. The featured film will be “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Audience members can expect a movie, Greek food, Bundt cakes, party games, wedding favors and prizes for those who participate in the bridesmaid dress parade. Those who wear wedding attire — like wedding dresses or tuxedos — will receive $2 off admission.

“This is the third Extended Play Cinema event at the Romance Theater,” said Jed Platt, the director of Rexburg Cultural Arts. “Last year, activity-movies included ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ and ‘The Princess Bride.’ We hope to do events like these each semester.”

The intent of the “extended play” approach is to have more of an immersive experience with movies. Audience members are encouraged to dress up, dance, quote or sing-a-long with the movies and test their trivia knowledge.

“This semester, we have been working with floral design students from BYU-I,” Platt said. “Designers created mood boards that were displayed in the lobby of the Romance Theater during the month of February. Art Stroll visitors voted on their favorite wedding styles. Ellie Bush was the top vote-getter. She will take the lead in transforming the Romance Theater into a wedding wonderland.”

The Romance Theater marquee displaying the Extended Play Cinema
The Romance Theater marquee displaying the Extended Play Cinema Photo credit: Grace Angus

Jessi Sutton, a junior studying elementary education, grew up watching “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and is getting married next month.

“Watching this movie made me realize that no wedding is perfect, and the real focus should be on family,” Sutton said. “(My fiancé) and I are excited to dress up in our wedding apparel and watch the movie together.”

Tickets are $12 and are available on the Rexburg Arts website or at the door on the day of the event.

