Come see “Napoleon Dynamite” at the Romance Theater

On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m., the Romance Theater will host its quarterly Extended Play Cinema event. The featured film will be Napoleon Dynamite.

The “extended play” approach is meant to offer the community a more immersive experience with movies. Participants are encouraged to dress up to match the theme of the movie and engage in activities and games meant to test their trivia knowledge.

“Extended Play Cinema is the creation of our Cultural Arts director, Jed Platt,” said Emily Miller, the Rexburg Cultural Arts media specialist. “It’s a fun way to bring well-loved movies to life. We don’t just show the movie, we make it an experience. We’ll have games and activities in the lobby, trivia, prizes, concessions and some interactive elements during the movie.”

There will be two ticket options for admittance. The premium movie event ticket is $12 and includes the movie, activities, concessions and a swag bag. The regular movie event ticket is $8 and includes the movie and activities.

“I went to the Valentine’s Day event with my girlfriend,” said Scott Cannegieter, a junior studying accounting. “We saw You’ve Got Mail and it was so fun. I can only imagine what an event like this will be like.”

The Rexburg Arts department hopes this event will be a fun way to welcome BYU-Idaho students back in the fall.

“We’ve had so much fun sitting around the table as a staff, laughing as we quote the movie while planning out the event,” Miller said. “It’s going to be such a fun time. There will be lots of fun surprises.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Rexburg Arts website.