Come see “Somewhere in Time” at the Romance Theater

The Romance Theater is launching their first Throwback Thursday movie: “Somewhere in Time.”

It will take place on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at The Romance Theater. Tickets are $4 and will be available for purchase at the door or in advance at the Rexburg Arts website.

The Throwback Thursday movies will be selected from public recommendations.

“Our office manager, Donella Willis, recommended launching the throwback series with ‘Somewhere in Time,’ a movie she recalls from when she was a student at Ricks College in 1980,” said Jed Platt, director of Rexburg Cultural Arts. “Returning to Rexburg after 40 years, she said it was like traveling through time. So this movie is for her.”

“Somewhere in Time” is a time-traveling romance starring Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour.

“I love this movie,” said Jesse Blacker, a senior studying exercise physiology. “My dad showed it to me when I was little and he was just so excited to show us. It was because of his excitement that makes me excited to watch it again. It’s just a really cute romance movie, and it is very fun and very much filled with life and emotions.”

To submit a movie request email arts@rexburg.org and keep your eye on the Main Street marquee for another Throwback Thursday feature.