Come see “The Sandlot” at the Romance Theater

By Grace Angus
Photo credit: Scroll Archives

On Saturday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m., the Romance Theater will be hosting their fourth installment of the Extended Play Cinema series. The featured film will be The Sandlot.

“We do an extended play cinema quarterly, and we choose a movie that is well loved and fits either with the season or some other theme,” said Carly Paul, the event manager for Rexburg Cultural Arts. “We chose The Sandlot because it’s the beginning of summer, and it’s a beloved, quotable movie.”

The intent of the “extended play” approach is to have more of an immersive experience with movies. The Rexburg Cultural Arts department picks out highlights of the movie to create activities and games as well as creating a swag bag that makes you feel like you are part of the movie.

There will be two types of tickets available for purchase. The event ticket costs $8 and includes the movie, concessions and activities.

The extended ticket costs $12 and includes the movie, concessions, activities, a swag bag and a chance to win prizes.

“Our swag bag this time will actually be a baseball hat for everyone who buys the extended ticket,” said Emily Miller, the Rexburg Cultural Arts media specialist. “Tucked inside the hat you’ll find sparklers, a baseball stress ball, Cracker Jacks, gum and a buy one, get one free coupon to Rexburg Rapids. The Sandlot is the ultimate summer movie, and there were so many fun things to pick from to include in our swag, prizes and activities.”

The Romance Theater will have Sandlot-specific decorations as well as concessions and games. Activities include carnival games, a craft area where you can make your own baseball pennant, a selfie station and The Sandlot trivia.

There will also be a CPR demonstration from a lifeguard.

Tickets will be available on the Rexburg Arts website and at the door. Extended tickets are limited.

