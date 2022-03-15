Communication students will celebrate their “Golden Opportunities Ahead” with Senior Showcase

Every semester, the Department of Communication puts on the Senior Showcase to highlight the projects of graduating students.

The showcase will be held in the BYU-Idaho Center from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on March 17.

This semester the theme is “Golden Opportunities Ahead.” A fitting title for an event being held on St. Patrick’s Day.

According to the BYU-Idaho website, “Students choose their own project topics, generally, something they are passionate about and that correlates with their emphasis within the major. In selecting a project, students should seek to demonstrate their marketability to future employers.”

Sydney Brustad, a member of the team overseeing the showcase, believes this is a great event for anyone to attend.

“Students, faculty, staff and members of the community should attend the Senior Showcase to show their support and see what the seniors have worked hard on this semester,” Brustad said. “Something that BYU-Idaho focuses on is networking within the university and surrounding area. This is a great event to do just that.”

Participating seniors will have the chance to hear from Tyler Richey, the Alumni Engagement Manager here at BYU-I and President of Project Backup Inc.— a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to injured law enforcement and families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

He will be speaking from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the little theater of the Hyrum Manwaring Center about the golden opportunities that are ahead for these soon-to-be graduates.

Those interested in attending the showcase will be able to see a display from each student and have the opportunity to hear about how they spent their time working on the project.

Seniors spend a minimum of fifty hours curating their passion project before presenting at the showcase.

“I can finally show off my skills,” said Isaac Briggs, a senior studying communication. “No more being cooped up in a classroom. This is where my work can speak for the time put in. I’m doing my project for Superlame Vintage, a curated vintage goods store in town. I made a website for the project, along with running social media on Instagram.”

Isaac will be one of 80 seniors showing off the talent and skill they’ve refined during their time spent at BYU-I.

A link to past projects from the showcase can be found here.