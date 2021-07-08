Cooling off with a snow cone

Jefferson County Rigby Lake and its food trucks have become a saving grace for locals. With the more recent heat waves, people are looking for things to do to cool off.

One answer to their prayers is the Jefferson County Rigby Lake, not only for the water and sand but for something else entirely: food trucks.

There is a variety of options that people can purchase, from tacos to ice cream. While people soak in the sun, they can have a snow cone in one hand and cheese fries in the other.

There’s a taco truck that serves tacos, cheese fries, tamales, burritos and churros. Almost all of its food is under $6.

Creamy Daze, one of the most popular food trucks, serves rolled ice cream.

“Especially here at Rigby Lake, most everyone gets mud pies, which is just chocolate ice cream with brownies mixed in and gummy worms and Oreos on top,” said Kamrin Nelson, a Creamy Daze employee and high school student.

Caravan Cones, another local favorite, offers snow cones and ice cream. For further information on the menu, check out its Instagram page.

“We put a little signature spin by putting a Swedish fish in all of our items; it makes our snow cones unique and fun,” said Ella Taggart, a Caravan Cones employee and high school student. “It’s always so cute when I come and take a picture with my little signature spin.”

She explained how Caravan Cones is a family-run business and that her personal favorite item offered is “Wedding Bells.” It consists of raspberry and wedding cake blended together. The most common item on the menu is Georgia Peach, made of strawberry and peach blended with ice cream in the middle.

As the heat and UV rays increase, so does the need to be cool again. What better way to do so than by going to the lake and eating ice cream?