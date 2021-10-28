Costume ideas for spooky season

Do you have a costume ready for this weekend? If not, you can take inspiration from these students. Some scrambled to grab something quick out of their closets, while others had more time on their hands and went all out.

Jordan Carlson, a senior studying software engineering, crouches on his perch as he prepares to take on his role as our friendly neighborhood Spider-man. He borrowed the costume from his roommate Daniel Jacobsen, who purchased the costume on Amazon Prime. Online shipping can get you an outfit just in time for Halloween.

“Dressing up as Spider-man has never made me feel more childish in my life,” Carlson said. “It’s pretty dope. I get to climb on things, save people’s lives, feel like a superhero. … Who wouldn’t want to do that once a year? Or every day of the year?”

Last-minute Guy Fieri’s and his girls’ costumes are humorous and easy. Spirit Halloween sells beards, wigs and more. Not pictured: fire Crocs.

Amanda Kindt chose Fairy Godmother from “Shrek” as her new identity for Oct. 31. Spray-on hair dye, spray-on glitter and a plastic cup can bring you this extravagant hairstyle.

Where’s Waldo? Can you find the red-striped shirt and beanie? Find those two key pieces, and you’ve got a winner!

Want a quick couples costume? These students found an old sweater, T-shirts and oversized jeans to complete the 80s look.

Back to the basics with a witch and her cat is always a classic. Walmart and ASOS can provide an easy witch costume.

Tyler Baggenstos put together this last-minute Rocky costume from searching around the apartment. Baggenstos shared some advice while sporting the Rocky costume. “Follow your dreams, find an Adrian, never give up; that’s how winning is done.”

If you’re looking for a quick group costume, these students put together a mafia costume. Black and white jeans, a few fedoras, handcuffs and some fake guns make for a cute look.

We have all seen fruit costumes running around Halloween time. Benjamin Sterling pulls off the classic banana costume with a store-bought cover. If you don’t have time to run to the store and grab the banana cover, just wear some yellow and call it a night!