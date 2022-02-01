Country dance your way into winter semester

Every Wednesday, Student Support hosts country dancing in the Grand Ballroom, room 220, of the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center from 8 to 11 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, country dancing was either postponed or held outdoors. Last semester, Student Support was finally granted permission to host the activity indoors again, so long as COVID -19 protocols are followed.

“The school is putting their hardest effort to provide students with quality entertainment in a safe place and wholesome atmosphere,” said Jordan Ellington, the student event coordinator.

“It is quite difficult to enforce COVID-19 protocols,” Ellington said. “But we make sure to have people as spread out as possible.”

Approximately 400-500 students participate throughout the night. Refreshments and bottled water are provided for free at the venue.

“I love the overall experience of the country dancing activities,” said Natal Rossainz Casas, a senior studying accounting.

Since it’s his last semester of school, Rossainz is eager to try out everything and stays up-to-date with school events on the I-Belong app.

“I really don’t like when I don’t know how to do things,” Rossainz said. “But I think this (activity) is very inviting, and the instructions helped me feel more comfortable.”

For first-timers and students who wish to warm up, dance instructions are provided half an hour before the activity begins.

Apart from country dancing, Student Support also hosts Latin and ballroom/swing dances on Tuesday nights.

For more information on the dances and other student activities, visit the university’s website here.