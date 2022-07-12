Home Features Crush: Rexburg's artisanal drink shop
Crush: Rexburg’s artisanal drink shop

By Kyley Reams
A Crush employee making boba. Photo credit: Kyley Reams

Located at 155 W Main St., Crush is an artisanal drink café that serves smoothies, juices and boba. Crush is owned by Steve Huang, who opened the shop in October 2021.

Huang moved to Rexburg after living in California and attending the University of California, Berkeley.

“There was a need for a place to sit down and have a drink that was different from the soda shops that we have here,” Huang said. “Back in California, where I’m from, there are boba shops everywhere. That’s where I got inspired to make something of my own and fill that gap.”

Huang takes pride in Crush’s drink appearance. The drinks are served in clear cups to show off their bright colors and bursting boba bubbles.

“We try and showcase our drinks more than just a drink and more of a cool design,” Huang said. “Not only is it yummy, but it’s aesthetically pleasing.”

Crush offers a variety of drink options and has seasonal flavors throughout the year. They also have events to bring the community members in the shop. Their most recent event was the “Love At First Sip” blind date event.

“It’s awesome when the community comes together,” Huang said. “It’s what I envisioned since the beginning.”

Crush also offers an ambassador program for students and other community members to be part of a team and support local businesses like Crush.

“There is a strong sense of community in Rexburg,” said Boston Jensen, the social media marketing captain for Crush. “People are so nice here.”

To keep up with Crush and their upcoming events and drinks, visit their Instagram.

Kyley Reams
