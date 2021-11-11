Cultural Night is coming

Cultural Night is an activity that has been put on by Campus Life Events for years. This is an activity that allows students to showcase the unique cultures they come from.

This event will be held in the Manwaring Center’s Crossroads stage, and it will happen on Saturday, Nov. 13. The event will start at 8 p.m.

Anyone who wanted to participate was invited to join the audition that took place on Oct. 27 and 28.

“We are meant to draw attention to all the wonderful cultural aspects in students that we have here at BYU-Idaho,” said Danielle Gardner, a student majoring in marriage and family studies. “We have 109 different countries that students at BYU-Idaho come from.”

Cultural Night is described as a time for students and community members to “see the whole world in one night.”

“We want to just showcase as much as we can,” said Sarah Owsley, a student studying recreation management. “We are going to be partnering with the International (Services) Office to be able to get the word out as well. We want to be able to showcase all the wonderful talent that we have.”

One of the students who will be participating in Cultural Night is Keri Kaitu, a freshman studying business management. Kaitu is from Tuvalu, an island in the South Pacific.

“I am the first Tuvaluan to attend BYU-Idaho; everyone attends BYU-Hawaii,” Kaitu said. “No one knows about Tuvalu, and I just wanted to be able to show people what it is like to be an islander. I want to show what you would see if you ever went to the South Pacific.”

Everyone in Rexburg is invited to Cultural Night.