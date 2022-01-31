Denny’s soon to be in Rexburg

The popular American diner is expected to open sometime this year at 585 N. Second East, in the former spot of the Teton Lanes Bowling Alley.

After the demolition of the Teton Lanes last summer, Tod Peterson and Justin Silcock purchased the property with the hopes to have the project up and running by September. Unfortunately, the pandemic prevented this from being accomplished as expected.

“Our goal is to get started just as soon as we can on groundbreaking ,” Peterson said in an interview with East Idaho News.

Due to the nature of Rexburg’s community, mostly populated by students and families, the large diner chain is expected to be a success. Customers can expect the same menu they’ve experienced at other Denny’s location, including their signature build-your-own grand slam, pancakes, smoothies, shakes and more.

Sariah Bosted, a senior studying communication, thinks this new diner is a good opportunity for job openings in the community.

“I also think it’ll be nice to have another sit down restaurant that’s relatively cheap,” Bosted said.

Students also think this is a good opportunity for other restaurants to extend their working hours.

“I am excited to have somewhere to go eat after 9 p.m. that’s not Applebee’s,” said Sebastian Arteaga Ochoa, a senior studying political science.

The opening of this Denny’s is expected to provide at least 100 jobs for students, and the investors hope to succeed in Rexburg as they have in similar student cities.