Devotional cover: 5 suggestions to help us overcome trials

Barbara McKenna, a previous staff member at the BYU-Idaho Financial Aid Office, gave this week’s devotional titled, “Come Home.”

In her talk, Mckenna explained that as children of God, we lived in heaven with God before coming to earth.

She shared a quote by Elder Weatherford T. Clayton who said, “Heavenly Father loves us. He wants us to have the greatest gift He can give, the gift of eternal life. He could not simply give us this gift; we had to receive it by choosing Him and His ways. This required that we leave His presence and begin a wonderful and challenging journey of faith, growth and becoming. The journey our Father prepared for us is called the plan of salvation or the plan of happiness.”

As part of our journey on earth, we will experience trials and hardships, meant to help us grow and become better.

“I know that life is not always ‘joyful’,” McKenna said. “We have hard trials, and some days are just rough. Our Heavenly Father loves us so much, he would not send us here to be miserable. He wants us to be able to sing and dance on our journey as our ancestors did. He wants us to make it back home to be in His presence. To help us, he has given us so many resources to use in our struggles.”

In her talk, Mckenna shared five tips we can remember to help us overcome these hardships and difficulties.

1. We, you and I, are needed now.

McKenna explained that each one of us has our own unique talents and gifts. We all have different strengths and weaknesses. She explained that God needs and loves each one of us.

“We are meant to look, talk and be different than everyone else,” McKenna said. “We all have something to contribute. Diversity is a good thing!”

2. We should allow ourselves to learn from our trials.

McKenna explained that God gave us trials so we can grow and become better people. The difficulties we go through help us become more like Him. She explained that as we learn from our mistakes and the hardships we go through, we will become closer to reaching our full potential.

She shared Doctrine and Covenants 58:3-4 which says, “Ye cannot behold with your natural eyes, for the present time, the design of your God concerning those things which shall come hereafter, and the glory which shall follow after much tribulation. For after much tribulation come the blessings. Wherefore the day cometh that ye shall be crowned with much glory; the hour is not yet but is nigh at hand.”

3. We should see the good, be the good and share the good.

During our time on earth, we should try to find the good in the world. McKenna explained that everyone has a different story. We may not understand why someone would make certain choices, but we don’t have to. We should try to see the good and be the good.

“An important doctrine to never forget is that we are all children of God,” McKenna said. “Everyone deserves kindness, tolerance and acceptance. Be an example to others; see the good.”

4. We should be grateful.

McKenna explained that as we reflect on the good and make a mental list of what we are grateful for, we will draw closer to Jesus Christ.

“Being grateful amazingly helps me to have more faith in Heavenly Father’s plan and allows me to depend on the Atonement of Jesus Christ more consistently,” McKenna said. “There may be some days that all you can think of is that you are grateful for socks, but I promise that the more you reflect on the good in your life, the less you will drown in your thoughts of the hard stuff.”

5. We should trust God.

Finally, McKenna encouraged us to trust in God. When things go wrong in our lives and we don’t understand why, we can simply have faith in God and trust that he knows what is best for us.

“Trusting God and having faith in Him go hand and hand,” McKenna said. “When unexplained things happen, or trials seem to never end, trust the plan.”

Remembering these five things can help students overcome their trials while on earth.

To watch the full devotional, students can visit the BYU-I website.