Devotional cover: ‘A book of steadfast love’

On Tuesday, May 31, at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center, Lane Williams, a communication professor, gave a devotional address titled “A Book of Steadfast Love,” which focused on amplifying everyday Book of Mormon study.

He began by sharing memories of how his father read the Book of Mormon when he was a boy and how those memories helped him to gain an appreciation of it early in his life.

“I thank God that Dad found a way to somehow teach me to love the Book of Mormon,” Williams said. “I feel today, this day after Memorial Day, to raise my voice for a miracle — the Book of Mormon. I invite you to read it, to study it, to ponder it and to live it.”

He emphasized this invitation by encouraging others to find out for themselves whether the Book of Mormon is true. Williams said that God will manifest the truth if one asks with real intent, but just knowing the Book of Mormon is true isn’t enough.

“Knowing the Book of Mormon is true is an important first step, but only a start,” Williams said. “So, I urge you to make the Book of Mormon more central to your life and to your identity. Why? These are the last days and the corporate forces and the contentious internet voices grow worse.”

Williams went on to give specific examples of how one can read, study, ponder and live the Book of Mormon, as well as the different benefits that can come from doing so. He explained that one can live the Book of Mormon through things such as repentance, prayer and drawing closer to Christ.

“Do you want to change your heart and perfect your motivations?” Williams asked. “The Book of Mormon contains some 500 verses on that. Do you want to draw close to Christ? My tally has more than 2,300 references to the Lord, His infinite sacrifice and His great plan of mercy — an average of some 10 times per chapter.”

To close his devotional address, Williams shared his testimony of the Book of Mormon and the various blessings, miracles and insights that he has gained by thoroughly studying it.

“Because it is true, Jesus is the very Christ, His prophets now speak and God and His son’s steadfast love will never fail us,” Williams said. “And someday, because the Book of Mormon is true, I will see my father and my mother again. It is a miracle for a world in desperate need of one.”