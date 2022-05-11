Home Campus Devotional cover: Become steadfast in Christ
Devotional cover: Become steadfast in Christ

By Krysyan Edler
Jake Romney spoke on being steadfast in Christ at the BYU-Idaho Center. Photo credit: Emma Hassell.

Jake Romney, the dean of online programs, spoke of the need to press forward with a steadfastness in Christ in the devotional address he gave on Tuesday, May 10, in the BYU-Idaho Center.

He discussed the importance of gaining positive spiritual momentum, becoming fully converted and holding fast to the scriptures in order to avoid the dangers that can befall those not truly converted.

“We see in the scriptures and in Church history that anyone can fall away from the covenant path if they aren’t careful,” Romney said. “Even marvelous returned missionaries can fall away if they get too caught up in the things of the world and let go of the iron rod.”

Romney then offered a glass half full perspective.

“While anyone can fall away, fortunately, the opposite is also true: anyone can be faithful. Anyone can choose to stay the course and to be ‘steadfast and immoveable’ in following Jesus Christ, ‘the author and finisher of our faith.’”

He pointed to the example of Ruth and her steadfast relationship with her mother-in-law, Naomi, and encouraged those in attendance to emulate that same steadfastness in their own relationship with the Savior.

“If we want to press forward with a steadfastness in Christ, we can begin by having the same kind of loyalty to the Lord Jesus Christ that Ruth showed to Naomi,” Romney said. “We can follow him with loyalty, courage and covenant-keeping commitment.”

Romney went on to share the story of Lehi’s dream, focusing on Lehi’s commitment to the Savior as he endured mocking voices and the adversary’s attacks.

“Lehi refused to walk away from the Savior, his love and his grace,” Romney said. “We can do the same. Don’t let Satan distract you from focusing on Jesus Christ and feasting on his love and the joy of his gospel.”

At the conclusion of his address, Romney testified to those in attendance about the need to consistently seek positive spiritual momentum in their journey to become steadfast in Christ.

“Steadfastness requires consistency,” Romney said. “Righteous consistency is powerful. Inconsistency is a momentum killer. Consistently following holy habits and righteous routines will help you maintain positive spiritual momentum throughout your life.”

Krysyan Edler
