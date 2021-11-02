Devotional cover: Christ’s succoring power

On Nov. 2, Melissa Everett, an online instructor manager at BYU-Idaho, gave her devotional address, “Succored by the Lord,” in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Everett referenced Alma where it states that Christ took upon Himself pains, sicknesses, afflictions and temptations of the world so He would know how to succor His people.

Everett explained that the word “succor” means more than just help. She quoted Elder Jeffrey. R Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who expanded on the word’s meaning.

“Succor … is a word often used in the scriptures to describe Christ’s care for and attention to us,” Elder Holland said in a BYU devotional. “It means literally ‘to run to.’ What an absolutely magnificent way to describe the Savior’s urgent effort in our behalf! Even as He calls us to come to Him and follow Him, He is unfailingly running to help us.”

As she shared experiences, Everett encouraged students to ponder times in their own lives in which they were succored by the Savior.

She shared the story of Kayla, a close friend, who’s husband fell away from the Church. Kayla described the difficulties that arose from their differing beliefs. She wanted to be with her husband forever and didn’t want to lose him.

“Prayer was my only outlet,” Kayla said. “Heavenly Father my only confidant. I spent so much time trying to figure out just the right thing to say or do to ‘save him.’ One particularly hopeless day, I cried out to the Lord, ‘Just tell me what to do to help him! I’ll do it.’ The very strong and clear answer was, ‘Kayla, I am Jake’s Savior, not you. Love him with everything you have, and work on yourself. It will all be ok.’”

Everett invited students to turn to prayer as Kayla did during difficulties. She testified of the Lord’s saving power.

“I know that all of you will have moments in your life where you will plead with the Lord to rescue you or a loved one,” Everett said. “Just as the Savior rescued Peter when he exclaimed, ‘Lord, save me,’ I testify that the Savior will also save you.”

Everett shared another story in which her aunt and uncle’s grandson died as an infant. She described the unimaginable pain they experienced and the fear that came from not yet being sealed as a family.

Her aunt’s habits of prayer, scripture study and temple attendance strengthened her; and, after a season of miracles, the family was able to go to the temple to be sealed together.

“Many wonderful things occurred,” Everett said. “Their daughter found a worthy and loving man who took her to the temple. My uncle was the proxy for his grandson as this baby was sealed to his family. … The difficulty of losing this child was replaced by the joy and promise of eternity together.”

After two late miscarriages, Everett felt “broken” and grief-stricken. However, the visits and service of two loving friends strengthened and comforted her. She invited students to look for ways to minister and lift one another.

“Heavenly Father loves us and wants us to help one another face the trials of life,” Everett said. “We need each other. We need friends, family, neighbors and coworkers. We need to minister to one another, not just as a calling, but as disciples of Jesus Christ who are trying to be like Him.”

She encouraged students to pray daily for God to give them a prompting of service then be willing to act on that prompting when it comes and ignore any voices of doubt.

She concluded by sharing her testimony of God’s love and succoring power.

“I testify that the ‘first great truth of the universe’ truly is that Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ love us and will always succor us in our time of need,” Everett said. “I pray that the Spirit has witnessed this truth to you today as well.”