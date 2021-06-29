Devotional cover: ‘Devoted Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ’

Scott Johnson, a chemistry professor, addressed the school on June 29.

His devotional centered around what we can do for Christ. As he brainstormed for this talk, he thought about what Christ does for us but how many people forget to discuss what we can do for him.

The question Johnson posted on the devotional discussion board this week was, “How have you personally felt Jesus Christ’s devotion to you?”

“I personally felt Jesus Christ’s devotion to me, as I wake up each morning,” said Mele Seini Tuitavake Singh, a BYU-Idaho student. “I know that I have a purpose here on earth to fulfil. He wants me to be like Him, to go and do likewise, the things that He will go and do, if He were here today.”

Johnson discusses his admiration for Peter’s devotion to Christ. He poses this question, “How can we follow Peter’s example and show our love, loyalty and devotion to the Lord?” He then continues to give three suggestions.

1. Continue in Christ’s word

“The Lord teaches us that to follow Him, we must continue in His word,” Johnson said.

To Johnson, the word “continue” relates to not giving up, making and sticking to a commitment and the iron rod. He also reminds us of when Alma taught about faith. In the story, Alma compares faith to a seed we plant in our hearts. We can care for the seed and it will eventually grow into a fruit-bearing tree.

“This is how we continue in Christ’s word,” Johnson said. “We grab hold of it with both hands and we read, study, learn and live His word with diligence and patience.”

2. Let God prevail in our lives

Johnson starts with sharing a challenge President Russell M. Nelson gave. This challenge was whether we would allow God’s words, commandments and covenants to influence our daily lives. Can we give up our own wants and allow Heavenly Father’s will to take precedence?

He then shares a story about a family friend. When she was asked if she wanted more children, she quickly responded with a ‘No.’ but regretted that afterward. She apologized to Heavenly Father during her prayers that night and soon after she found out she was pregnant with a little boy.

“I am confident that the Lord was grateful for her devotion, and He blessed her with this son,” Johnson said. “It is the beautiful story of a humble woman who let God prevail in her life.”

3. Share the Lord’s love with those around us

John 13:34-35, “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”

Johnson shared that love is at the core of following Jesus Christ.

“Because of the Lord’s great love for all the children of God, I am convinced that nothing pleases Him more than when we are kind to and love and serve those around us,” Johnson said. “There is no better way to show our love for and devotion to the Savior.”

We each have our own gifts and talents that are unique to us. Johnson shared that as we use our gifts we can help lift those around us and bring joy to Heavenly Father.