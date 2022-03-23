Devotional cover: What to do when you’re losing hope

On March 22, Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy, spoke at the BYU-Idaho devotional.

To help prepare those attending, Elder Kyungu asked on the devotional discussion board, “Sometimes we get discouraged, depressed, left out, and disappointed in this life. What do you do to not lose hope?”

Elder Kyungu shared that when he was 16 years old his father fell ill. Because his family was poor, Elder Kyungu had to leave his education and stop studying for two years.

“All my dreams seemed to end and my whole future became dark,” Elder Kyungu said. “I had lost hope for a better future. I lost the opportunities to continue my studies and become the man I wanted to be — or the man I dreamed of becoming.”

After a serious conversation with his father, they knew the only way to continue his education was to work in the fields farming.

At first, it was a difficult task because his body was not used to the hard work of cutting trees, uprooting routes, etc. It was a dark time for him as he was losing hope in his future studies.

Elder Kyungu again asked those attending the devotional what do each of us do when we are losing hope?

The first principle he taught to help us out of darkness was one he learned with his father.

“As I did with my Father Kyungu, you can also approach your Heavenly Father and talk to Him, express your feelings, needs, difficulties and plans,” Elder Kyungu said. “The best way to do this is through prayer of faith, with honesty, sincerity and real intention.”

The Lord will answer individual prayers as long as we ask for what is useful, what is needed and if it is asked with real intent.

The second principle Elder Kyungu focused on was the power of a long-term goal while working.

On the farm, his long-term goal was to go back to school and finish his education.

He taught that each of our goals is to return to Heavenly Father and become like Him. That will also require work.

The prophet Joseph Smith taught in the Lectures on Faith, “A religion that does not require the sacrifice of all things, never has power sufficient to produce the faith necessary unto life and salvation.”

Elder Kyungu invited students to study the scriptures, use their agency to serve God and put in consistent effort into our service.

As we put God first, He will give us the power to accomplish our worthy goals. As we continue in prayer and our service, God will lift us out of the dark moments of our lives.