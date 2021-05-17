Devotional cover: Elder Soares shares a message of the Savior

Elder Ulisses Soares, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Rosana Soares, spoke on finding the Savior in our lives during Sunday’s devotional.

The devotional opened with the song, “There is Peace in Christ.” Elder Soares reshared its words:

“There is peace in Christ when we learn of Him,

feel the Love He felt for us, when He bore our sins.

Listen to His words. Let them come alive.

He gives us hope when hope is gone.

He gives us strength when we can’t go on.

He gives us shelter in the storms of life.”

Elder Soares explained that students can find comfort and peace in Jesus Christ even amongst the dramatic and unexpected events of the global pandemic. Christ can help students through the trials and hardships they face.

“Some of you have expressed concern about how you can feel confidence and peace about the future when the conditions of the world do not look that promising,” Elder Soares said. “I assure you that our confidence in our Savior Jesus Christ will strengthen us to continue moving forward in life, despite the challenges we go through.”

After his message, Elder Soares and his wife answered questions students asked related to receiving spiritual guidance in their lives.

One student asked, “How do I know that my career/personal aspirations are in line with God’s plan for my life when I don’t get an answer one way or another in prayer? How do I know I am making the right decisions?”

Elder Soares explained that one of the most important things students can learn in this life is to hear and understand the impressions of the Spirit. While they should seek guidance from the Lord, He also expects students to become agents onto themselves. Elder Soares said students should study their concerns carefully and exercise their agency. Once they have made a decision, then they can go to the Lord in sincere and faithful prayer, asking for direction as to whether or not they made the right choice.

Elder Soares explained that if students have made the right choice they will feel the sweet comfort of the Holy Ghost. If the answer is wrong, they may feel uncertainty and anxiety. In times when the Lord doesn’t give students a specific answer, this may mean He is leaving the decision up to them.

Elder Soares concluded the devotional by reminding students to seek the Savior with all the energy of their hearts.

“I pray that in our hearts there may abide the spirit of love, of patience, of kindness, of charity, of helpfulness that come from the Savior and that enriches our life and makes the world brighter and better,” Elder Soares said. “God lives. Jesus is the Savior. President Nelson is the prophet of God on earth in our day.”

Students can watch the full devotional on BYU-I’s website.