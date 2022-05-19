Home Campus Devotional cover: Following the promptings of the Holy Ghost
By Logan Buchanan
Elder Valenzuela smiles as he tells the story of meeting and marrying his wife. Photo credit: Abby Wilwand

On Tuesday, May 17 in the BYU-Idaho Center, Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, a General Authority Seventy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, instructed BYU-Idaho students on how to follow the promptings of the Holy Ghost in their everyday lives.

Elder Valenzuela discussed the importance of the Holy Ghost and how it speaks.

“His (Holy Ghost) communication to our spirit carries far more certainty than any communication we can receive through our natural senses,” Elder Valenzuela said.

Elder Valenzuela shared a story about when he decided to follow a prompting from the Holy Ghost to go back to Mexico to further his studies. Upon arrival, Elder Valenzuela discovered that he would need to complete high school a second time to be able to apply for a college in Mexico.

Confused by the prompting he received to return to Mexico, Elder Valenzuela returned to high school where he would later find out why he needed to go back: He met his wife, Silvia, and they were later sealed in the temple.

Elder Valenzuela also discussed how the Holy Ghost can help us in our daily lives.

“As the soothing voice of a loving parent can quiet a crying child, the whisperings of the Spirit can calm our fears, hush our nagging worries of our life and comfort us when we grieve,” Elder Valenzuela said.

Elder Valenzuela emphasized the importance of having the Holy Ghost as a constant companion.

“It is vital to our physical and spiritual safety that we keep the gift of the Holy Ghost,” Elder Valenzuela said. “We begin to do so by striving to keep the commandments, having individual and family prayers, reading the scriptures, and seeking loving and forgiving relationships with family and loved ones.”

A recording of Elder Valenzuela’s talk is available here.

