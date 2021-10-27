Devotional cover: Gain knowledge, gain a testimony

Daris Howard, a mathematics professor, began his devotional in a lighthearted nature, saying how he would tell a joke, and no one would laugh at it.

When preparing what to say in devotional, Howard asked himself the question, “How can you know the gospel is true?” Howard said. “How can anyone really know?”

He had a few insights to share that help people to receive the confirmation.

Howard shared an experience he had when he began his teaching assistantship. He met Dr. Caldon, the main supervisor, who told Howard that he did not like him the moment he walked in the door.

Later in this experience, Dr. Jensen, who was an atheist, went out of his way to purchase a Sprite and root beer for Howard and his wife, Donna, when there was a department party. There was only alcohol served, so when Jensen noticed that Howard and his wife were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he dropped everything to get them something that they would like.

“For that reason, if we try to prove the gospel by science and reasoning alone, we will always hit holes that we can’t fill,” Howard said. “And God, as our loving father, will not fill in all the holes because he knows how important it is for us to live by faith and trust him.”

In a world where the truth can be easily manipulated, Howard emphasized the importance of the scriptures and faith in Christ.

When we open our hearts and allow ourselves to trust in God, we can receive personal revelation and confirmation of the truthfulness of the gospel.

Howard ended his devotional talk with this thought:

Doctrine and Covenants 88 tells us to learn both secularly and religiously when it says to “seek learning, even by study and also by faith.”

“It is good to study academically, but it is essential to couple it with learning in God’s way,” Howard said. “There have been many times the spirit has used my academic learning, coupled with prayer and scripture study, to teach me spiritual concepts.”