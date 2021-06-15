Devotional cover: How to overcome the ‘mountains’ in our lives

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Amy Stewart Jaggi, spoke during devotional, encouraging students to use the power of Christ’s Atonement to overcome their challenges.

Elder Jaggi compared our trials to climbing a mountain. While the path may be difficult, the view at the top is well worth the struggle.

“Climbing mountains is symbolic of our sometimes overwhelming, yet joyful journey towards Deity,” Elder Jaggi said. “With its many stones, unpaved trails, foliage, and potential obstacles — not to mention the taxing nature of the incline on our bodies — mountains represent challenges we all experience in life.”

No one is exempt from the hardships and difficulties that come with life. Students in college often experience the stress of school work, worry for the future and fear of failure.

According to Chadron State College, 75% of lifetime cases of mental health conditions begin by 24 years old, more than 80% of college students have felt overwhelmed by their workload and 45% of students have felt that things were hopeless.

With the difficulties college and life transitions bring, how can we overcome these mountains in our lives? We can learn a few lessons from a story Sister Jaggi shared during devotional.

Years ago, Sister Jaggi’s mother began struggling with health challenges, along with distress from losing her husband 10 years earlier.

“On-going counseling as siblings, individual and collective prayer, study and fasting brought forth the guidance to a support team of healthcare professionals,” Sister Jaggi said. “While they were very helpful, we could feel that more help was needed.”

Her mother prayed, studied the scriptures, partook of the sacrament and attended church meetings, but something was missing. Sister Jaggi noticed her mother had stopped attending the temple and participating in family history regularly, so she suggested they visit the temple. When they did, she began to notice a drastic difference in her mother’s health.

“The temple was truly going through her, bringing the Savior’s healing that is ongoing from the inside out,” Sister Jaggi continued. “We cannot refute the healing that resulted by degrees, week after week for both of us in mind, body, and spirit as we spent cherished time in the temple participating in the initiatory, endowment and sealing ordinances in proxy for our ancestors.”

The healing power of Christ’s Atonement doesn’t only forgive sins, it can also help us overcome trials, pains and frustrations. In addition to modern health care and the support of friends and family, we can access the power of Christ’s Atonement. Sister Jaggi suggested a few ways we can access this power:

— Prayer.

— Fasting.

— Scripture study.

— Partaking of the sacrament.

— Church attendance.

— Temple ordinances.

— Family history.

During devotional, Elder and Sister Jaggi emphasized the importance of regular temple attendance. While Sister Jaggi’s mother was praying and attending church meetings, she began to heal when she partook of the blessings of the temple. If students make it a goal to attend the temple as often as they can, they will notice a difference in their lives as well.

“As we prepare to enter temples, including the reception of the gift of power found in the endowment, the Lord confirms the temple is a place of holiness,” Sister Jaggi said. “As we prepare, we may experience more abundant peace.”

As students experience challenges and hardships in their lives, they can climb these mountains with the help of Christ’s Atonement and the blessings of ordinances and covenants found in the temple.

As temples begin to reopen after the pandemic, students are encouraged to plan trips to the temple so they can feel the power of Christ’s Atonement and feel of His blessings. The Idaho Falls and Rexburg Temples will reopen for Phase 3 between June and July.

For the latest information on temple re-openings, students can go to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s Newsroom.